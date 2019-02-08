FIBA Americas Qualifiers Hercules releases 23-player shortlist for national tryouts

Less than two weeks remain before Guyana’s Senior Men’s Basketball team wing out to Colombia where they will play in the FIBA Americas Pool ‘B’ qualifiers to seek one of the two spots available in the group for the 2021 Biennial tournament.

And, in a correspondence from Head Coach Junior Hercules who guided Guyana to its maiden Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship last June in Suriname, the squad for the trials that bounces off tomorrow and Sunday from 19:00hrs to 21:00hrs each night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) has been released.

A total of 23 players have been named to try out for the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) team, grouped Colombia (Host), Bolivia and Paraguay for the qualifiers that will be played from February 22nd to 24th in the city of Tunja.

The squad includes both local and overseas based players but predominantly members of the squad that won the CBC championship with the exception of Felix Hamilton, Devon Devonish and the injured Ray Victor.

The full squad reads: Stanton Rose – USA, Kevon Wiggins USA, Anthony Moe – USA, Rawle Marshal – USA, Harold Adams – Linden, Orlon Glasgow – Linden, Shaine Webster – Linden, Travis Burnette – Georgetown, Timothy Thompson – Georgetown, Travis Belgrave – Georgetown, Sean Doman – USA, Jamal Gilkes – Kwakwani, Dave Causway – Kwakwani, Carlos Edwards – Georgetown, Yannick Tappin – Linden, Tyrone Hamid – Georgetown, Kevon Emanuel – Berbice, Akeem Crandon – Georgetown, Dominic Vincente – Georgetown, Adrian Webster – Linden, Leanard Primo – Kwakwani, Delroy James – USA, Carlos Edward – Georgetown.