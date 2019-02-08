EBFA mourns the loss of former Exco. Member, Clive Matthews

The football fraternity on the East Bank of Demerara and by extension Guyana has been in a state of mourning following the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Executive Member, Clive Matthews.

The long serving Administrator who was the General Manager of the Grove Hi Tech Football Club passed away just over a week ago following a brief period of illness. The late Clive who was also known as ‘Baboo’ by his family and friends was the lifeline of his club and played an integral role in the uplifting of the game on the East Bank.

He served under a number of Association Presidents and would be remembered as a genuine lover and investor in the sport, current EBFA President Franklin Wilson stated.

“Clive in his own quiet style of administration at the club level was the go getter for Grove and its rise in the sport as he not only invested his time but his money towards the development of every team at the club; he was like a father to the youths who loved him also.”

Matthews would have been at the helm of the club in their victorious runs in the inter association year end competitions (2015 – 2017) and their memorable wins over Linden’s Milerock in the Kashif and Shanghai eliminators.

His work with the club and association would forever be remembered especially in his community where he was the face of the game.

The late Clive Matthews would be laid to rest next Wednesday following a home going service at the AME Zion Church at Grove, East Bank Demerara. The EBFA in association with the Guyana Football Federation would be hosting a wake at the Grove Playfield on Monday night. More details to follow.

Sincere condolences are extended to the children, mother, brothers, sisters, other family members and members of the Grove Hi Tech FC from the President and members of the EBFA.