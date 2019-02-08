Crime Chief has another year on the job -produces birth certificate

Latest update February 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
Reports circulating that Crime Chief, Lyndon Alves, was supposed to retire at the end of January are not true.
Rather, it is not until next year that the Deputy Commissioner is set to attain the age of 55.
With increased attention now on upward mobility because the police force has tightened on the retirement age, the issue of Alves seemed to have been gaining traction.
According to a document purporting to come from the police force, “Seniority List of Senior Superintendents”, the Deputy Commissioner of Law Enforcement was born on January 30, 1964.
He was said to have enlisted on February 4, 1982 and placed in charge of police operations on January 1, 2011.
Yesterday Alves expressed surprise. He said that there is nothing to prove as he had nothing to hide.
Kaieteur News yesterday saw records of his identification card which indicated that Lyndon Lancelot Alves was born January 30, 1965.
Copies of his birth certificates indicated, too, that he was born January 30, 1965. As such, he would be serving until his retirement next year January.
Alves was one of four specialist Deputy Commissioners appointed last year as part of the restructuring of the Guyana Police Force, by the Coalition Government.
