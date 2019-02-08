Cops nab teen who killed man with bow and arrow

Police have detained a 19-year-old who allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Orlando Joseph with a bow and arrow last Tuesday at Koriabo Village, Barima, North West District.

Sources identified the suspect as Romeo Henry.

It is alleged that the suspect and Joseph had an altercation and the teen armed himself with a bow and arrow.

He then reportedly shot Joseph in the region of the heart before escaping.

The victim was taken to the Mabaruma Public Hospital where he later succumbed.