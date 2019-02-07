Yusuf steers Fisherman to 43-run victory. Wins for HS Masters and SVC Grill Masters

Opener Unnis Yusuf struck a fluent 93 to guide Fisherman Masters to a 43-run victory over Wellman Masters, while HS Masters and SVC Grill Masters were also in the winners’ lane when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre 20-over tournament continued on Sunday last at Malteenoes Sports Club.

Yusuf added 74 for the opening stand with Troy Ramsaywack to get Fisherman Masters, who batted first, off to a bright start before Ramsaywack was dismissed for 30 with four sixes. Yusuf struck two fours and 11 sixes in a top score of 94, while Zameer Hassan and Ramo Malone chipped in with 19 and 14 respectively as Fisherman Masters posted 193 all out in 19 overs. Ramesh Deonarine picked up 3-22, Latchman Kallicharran 2-4 and Sheldon Perch 2-37.

Wellman Masters were restricted to 150-8 in reply. Denish Vickanand and Wayne Jones made 34 each with the former hitting two fours and a similar number of sixes and the latter one four and three sixes. Deonairne scored 30, while Nandram Samlall and Lloyd Ruplall made 13 each. Danny Thomas had 2-18, Poor

an Singh 2-20 and Yusuf 2-25.

HS Masters overcame Success Masters by one wicket. Success Masters managed 167 all out in 20 overs, taking first strike. Seekumar Budram, who scored a century in the

previous round, led with 80 which came off 38 balls as Jairam (only name) grabbed 4-29. HS Masters responded with 168-9 in 19.3 overs. Michael Ifill made 40 off 17 balls while Troy Lewis scored 38; Mark Fung took 2-19.

In the Open category, SVC All stars thumped Good Hope Hustlers by nine wickets. Good Hope Hustlers were skittled for 28 in 6.3 overs, batting first. David Lukenauth captured 4-10 and Richard Latif 2-12.

SVC Grill Masters replied with 29-1 in 2.2 overs with Roy Jafferally scoring 20 not out and Balram Samaroo nine not out. (Zaheer Mohamed)