Verdict looms for duo in ‘Mango Man’ murder trial

High Court Judge James Bovell-Drakes will sum up the evidence this morning in the trial of Royden Williams and Sherwin Nero, who are accused of the August 30, 2007 murder of businessman Kumar Singh, also known as ‘Mango Man’, before sending the jury to deliberate on a verdict.

Williams called ‘Smallie’ and Nero called ‘Catty’ and ‘Pussy’ have both pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and are being represented by Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes. Appeari

ng for the prosecution are State Counsel Tuana Harding, Abigail Gibbs and Teriq Mohamed.

According to reports, 51-year-old Singh was shot after gunmen stormed his home at 51 Craig Milne, Cove and John, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, and terrorized his family. The gunmen also shot at his family members during the ordeal before escaping on foot.

Singh sustained several gunshot wounds and died while undergoing surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital. The Judge’s summing up comes a few days after closing addresses were made by the defence and prosecution.

Earlier on in the trial, Detective Inspector Suraj Singh testified to taking caution statements from the two accused. The caution statements were ruled admissible by the Judge and were tendered and marked as exhibits in the trial.

According to the police witness, Williams told him, “Me ain’t went in the man (Singh) yard. ‘Coolie Boy’ and Junior went in the yard. Me ain’t had no gun. Me been a lookout. Dem boys go in the yard and spend five to seven minutes. I hear gunshots and ‘Coolie Boy’ tell me that he shoot the man. I didn’t ask he why he shoot the man. I get $20,000 and the next day I hear that the man that get kill name ‘Mango Man’. Me ain’t know he right name.”

In relation to the caution statement given by Nero, Inspector Singh recalled that the accused told him that he did not go into the yard. Rather, he said, it was ‘Smallie’, ‘Coolie Boy’ and Junior who went into the yard.

According to Inspector Singh, Nero told him that the three of them had guns and he heard shots being fired. “This is all me know about this wuk. Me later learn that the man name ‘Mango Man’”, Inspector Singh said Nero told him.

This trial is being heard at the High Court in Georgetown.