Three Berbice school labs commissioned at a cost of $43.7M

Minister Nicolette Henry and a team of high ranking education officials visited Region Six yesterday to commission three science laboratories at the Canje Secondary, Vryman’s Erven Secondary and the Berbice Educational Institute respectively.

At the conclusion of the commissioning of a rehabilitated science lab at Berbice Educational Institute at a cost of $15.1M, Minister Henry told reporters that the initiative was done in keeping with the science part of the educational programme. She expressed the hope that the facilities provided will be utilized to enhance the classroom environment.

She further added, “It’s a part of a larger youth programme, not only commissioning, but to ensure that the standards are being met. Education is the bedrock of human development and I have the responsibility for education, and so it is my aim to build the capacity of human resource so that they can navigate the various challenges that life presents to them”.

Henry explained that with the lab now in place, it will allow students to have hands-on experience that will ultimately add to the skills youths already have garnered. This, she said, is pivotal for successes throughout a child’s school life. “If you were to put it in the simple terms like exams, tests, the chances are greater of you performing better at examinations when you have a lab to practice in.”

The Canje Secondary laboratory was constructed at a cost of $14.3M – that includes a building with the lab. Also constructed at $14.3M was the Vryman’s Erven Secondary School lab.

A science lab is also expected to be commissioned at the Woodley Park Secondary School (WCB) today by the Minister and her team.