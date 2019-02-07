Latest update February 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three Berbice school labs commissioned at a cost of $43.7M

Feb 07, 2019 News 0

 

Minister Nicolette Henry and a team of high ranking education officials visited Region Six yesterday to commission three science laboratories at the Canje Secondary, Vryman’s Erven Secondary and the Berbice Educational Institute respectively.
At the conclusion of the commissioning of a rehabilitated science lab at Berbice Educational Institute at a cost of $15.1M, Minister Henry told reporters that the initiative was done in keeping with the science part of the educational programme. She expressed the hope that the facilities provided will be utilized to enhance the classroom environment.
She further added, “It’s a part of a larger youth programme, not only commissioning, but to ensure that the standards are being met. Education is the bedrock of human development and I have the responsibility for education, and so it is my aim to build the capacity of human resource so that they can navigate the various challenges that life presents to them”.
Henry explained that with the lab now in place, it will allow students to have hands-on experience that will ultimately add to the skills youths already have garnered. This, she said, is pivotal for successes throughout a child’s school life. “If you were to put it in the simple terms like exams, tests, the chances are greater of you performing better at examinations when you have a lab to practice in.”
The Canje Secondary laboratory was constructed at a cost of $14.3M – that includes a building with the lab. Also constructed at $14.3M was the Vryman’s Erven Secondary School lab.
A science lab is also expected to be commissioned at the Woodley Park Secondary School (WCB) today by the Minister and her team.

More in this category

Sports

CWI Regional First-Class C/Ships Scorpions depending on bowling against Jaguars Skipper Johnson looks for improvement today following two losses

CWI Regional First-Class C/Ships Scorpions depending on bowling...

Feb 07, 2019

  Despite two consecutive defeats, Guyana Jaguars, on 92 points from six matches, still hold a 23-point lead over second placed Windwards Hurricanes (69 points) and the four-time defending...
Read More
YWCC Mash Cup is back – set for February 23

YWCC Mash Cup is back – set for February 23

Feb 07, 2019

Mae’s, St. Mary’s, Queenstown, Carmel Secondary triumph

Mae’s, St. Mary’s, Queenstown, Carmel...

Feb 07, 2019

Ogle CC receives assistance from General Equipment Guyana Ltd.

Ogle CC receives assistance from General...

Feb 07, 2019

Banks DIH/GPC National Pools tournament on this Saturday in Grove

Banks DIH/GPC National Pools tournament on this...

Feb 07, 2019

Inaugural SajRice Golf tourney fixed for Saturday at LGC

Inaugural SajRice Golf tourney fixed for Saturday...

Feb 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]