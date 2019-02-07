Soulja Bai got to buy grease fuh Guyana

Dem people at Exxon drinking more champagne than anybody else in de world. Normally when people drilling fuh oil, dem does actually play lotto. Of course dem got more luck than de lotto player, because dem playing wid less numbers. If de lotto playing wid twenty-six numbers, Exxon playing wid six.

Two days ago, dem strike oil again in two well dat dem was drilling at de same time. Nobody in de oil business ever had so much luck. Exxon drill twelve well and strike oil in eleven.

But even before dem strike de first well, dem start to plan how to rob Guyanese. Dem sign a contract dat give dem high-class profit. Dem get Guyana to sign some things dat nobody ever sign.

And all de government could seh is dat oil coming and dat Guyana gon be rich. People start to tell de government how it got to be careful wid spending and how it got to put up fuh hard times. Christmas coming.

Dem boys seh who ever deh in power gon want to celebrate. De best thing is to give every Guyanese hampers wid all kind of good things. And dem mustn’t forget to put a tub of grease in each hamper. Every Guyanese gon need dat grease; and don’t ask why.

Dat is not de only thing dem gon need. Dem gon need a big jail fuh some of dem who been thiefing like if there is no tomorrow. Before Soulja Bai tun president, de talk was about jailing Jagdeo. De only jailing dat happen since then is de Chinee motorbike store name Jialing.

Everybody who hustle still walking pon de street and even taunting Soulja Bai. Now dat dem expect to come back into power, dem gon do wha Soulja Bai only talk dat he gon do. Dem boys now understand why some of dem who got dual citizenship not saying nutten.

Dem keeping de backdoor open. Is de rest who want to run dat got problems. Dem is de ones who got to keep using de grease, if not because of de oil company, because of the boys in jail.

Talk half and watch how de price of grease going up.