Social activists call for greater transparency, accountability in Public Health sector

A group of social activists and representatives of Non-Governmental Organisations, (NGOs) picketed the Ministry of Public Health on Brickdam yesterday, with calls for a greater level of transparency and accountability in the health sector.

The demonstration exercise was led by members of support groups such as Red Thread, Aspire Inc., etc.

Speaking to the media, Red Thread representative, Susan Collymore noted that healthcare providers should be more accountable for their actions.

“I am here in support of the parents of those young cancer patients, who were wrongfully medicated and for those mothers who lost their babies during birth or following the delivery, because of negligence of some the nurses and doctors at the public hospital.”

Colllymore noted that support is key to help persons who have experienced the trauma as a result of the actions of public health care providers.

“In most cases, these people are poor, afraid to speak up for themselves or do not have the means of pursuing the system and taking action.”

Dan James, another picketer expressed similar views. He told the media that he has sympathy for persons accessing public healthcare, since he too felt the brunt of the system.

“It is not easy when you don’t have the option of going to a private doctor or hospital. I think for starters, the staff could be a little more courteous when interfacing with the members of the public. Poor lives matter. We have to stand up for those persons”

Meanwhile, other activists like Sherlina Nageer and Dennis Glasgow of Aspire Inc. called for the release of information as it relates to the death of three young children who were treated for cancer at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

“Three weeks has passed and the parents are still awaiting information as it relates to the investigation. These people deserve closure. They have already suffered enough.”

This is the second demonstration in relation to the recent deaths of the three children at the GPHC, due to alleged negligence on the part of health officials.

Local poet and advocate Renata Burnette also spoke to the injustice that persists because persons are unable to take any form of action against the system.

“It seems as though there is no means to an end. This happens and you don’t have enough money to go up against the State, and issues are swept under the rug.

“But I think it’s time that we do something about it. I would like to see more accountability in general, because we have always been hearing that investigations have been launched, but then in the end, no one is held responsible.

“You’re not hearing that their licence has been suspended or they going to be placed on trial. I would like to see victims and their family members get a sense of justice and persons held accountable.”

Another person expressed disgust at the drug shortage, which continues to plague the country, saying that this matter needs to be addressed by the Administration.

Others noted that Ministers and Government officials have to fly out of the country for medical treatment, since they themselves (Government officials) do not have confidence in their own health care sector.