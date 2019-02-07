Singh’s XI beat Garbarran’s XI by nine runs; Sergeant leads Mohabir’s XI to victory

By Zaheer Mohamed

Rajesh Singh XI defeated Hemraj Garbarran XI by nine runs, while Mohabir’s XI defeated Factory Price by nine wickets when the teams were hosted by the Everest Cricket Club on Saturday last.

Singh’s XI managed 112-6 off their reduced quota of 12 overs, batting first. Sahadeo Hardaiow and Basil Persaud handed them a solid start with a first wicket stand of 72 before Hardaiow was run out for 26 after hitting two fours and one six. Persaud slammed three fours and two sixes in a top score of 40, while Imtiaz Sadiek made 14. Basheer Khan picked up two wickets while former Guyana all-rounder Arjune Nandu had 1-16.

Hemraj Garbarran, a former West Indies U19 wicket-keeper batsman, then clobbered five fours and two sixes in scoring 48 before he retired. Matthews Nandu made 20 and Rakesh Gangaram 12 as Garbarran’s XI responded with 103-9. Ramesh Deonarine had 3-12 while Sadiek, Ariel Tilku and Hardaiow had one each. The game was scheduled to be of 20 overs duration, but was reduced due to rain.

In the 20-over softball fixture which followed, opener Rickey Sergeant hammered an unbeaten 93 to spearhead Mohabir’s XI.

Factory Price batted first and scored 163 all out in 19.1 overs. Unnis Yusuf struck 46 with two fours and three sixes, while Patrick Khan made 43 which included four fours and two sixes and Toolsie Sahadeo 10. Rabindra Sarabjeet claimed 3-13, while Lakeshwar Mohabir had 3-14 and Buddan Baksh 2-21.

Sergeant then blasted eight fours and six sixes in his innings and added 128 for the opening stand with Rawl Reid to give their team a solid start. Reid hit two fours and four sixes before he was dismissed for 55. Mohabir’s XI finished on 164-1 in 13.4 overs.

Hot Shot won the dominoes competition with 77 games ahead of OPKO and Everest who both made 74 games. However, OPKO took the runner up spot after making more sixes (08), while Everest made three sixes. Lloyd Saul made the maximum 18 games for the winners while Martin Pestano and Linden Matthews made 16 each. John Jones scored 15 for the runner up side and Ramesh Deonarine 15 for Everest. Saul was the most valuable player.

Meanwhile the following are the winning ticket numbers drawn from their raffle; 6719, 2627, 9632, 2240, 6950, 2192, 7200, 5071, 6102, 6176, 6964, 3227 and 514. Persons who have not yet uplifted their prizes can make contact with the club.

photo as Mohabir team- Members of the victorious Mohabir’s XI following their win.

as Sarabjeet- Rabindra Sarabjeet (left) accepts the best bowler prize from Jai Kishun.

as Sergeant- Rickey Sergeant (right) collects the best batsman trophy from Patrick Khan.

as Baksh- Buddan Baksh (right) receives the winning trophy from Toolsie Sahadeo of Factory Price.