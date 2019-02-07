Latest update February 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Ogle CC receives assistance from General Equipment Guyana Ltd.

The Ogle Community Centre recently received a donation of a John Deere lawn mower belt for its D130 mower from General Equipment Guyana Ltd. (GENEQUIP).
The belt was handed over by Mr. Mahendranauth Ramdeen (Technician) to Mr. David Harper (Ogle Cricket Coach).
The Secretary of Ogle Community Centre, Mr. Davindra Ramtahal, said that the Centre purchased the lawn mower through funds raised by the Centre.
The lawn mower is used to cut and maintain the cricket field on a weekly basis. This allows for every day cricket practice sessions and weekly competition games for under-13, 15, 19 and the senior team.
Due to difficulties in sourcing the original belt for the mower the Centre had to resort to the use of generic belts which gives limited service.
Once the lawn mower is functional the ground is well kept and always ready for field activities.

