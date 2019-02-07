Mae’s, St. Mary’s, Queenstown, Carmel Secondary triumph

Latest update February 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Mae’s, St. Mary’s, Queenstown, Carmel Secondary recorded victories when the Forbes Burnham Foundation – NSC, AL Sport & Tour Promotions 28Annual Easter Term School Windball Cricket Champions Trophy continued recently with action in the Georgetown Zone at the National Gymnasium.
In the first game, Charlestown Secondary made 71 for 3 from their alotted overs. Donna Lowe top score with 38, Kirsten Rodrigues took 2 for 10. Mae’s then responded with 73 for 4 with Africa Gentle got 34. Bowling for Charlestown Althea Barnwell took 3 for 40.
Match number 2 saw East Ruimveldt Secondary versus Tucville Secondary. Tucville batted first and posted 102 without loss Alleia Alleyne 54. East Ruimveldt Secondary
were restricted to 88 for 2 Shakeira Williams blasted 64 not out Alleia Alleyne returned with the ball and took 2 for 5.
In the third fixture, Debutant Carnegie School of Home Economic came up against Saint Mary Secondary. Carnegie won the toss and posted a small total of 55 for 1 from their 4 overs, Grace Fung Fook made 26, while Jasmine Jones took 1 for 6. St Mary High reached the target in 3 overs with Brittany Sampson scoring 40.
Action in the fourth game of the day saw Queenstown Secondary battling Debutant The Business School. Queenstown took first strike and posted 89 for 1 with Tamira Norton 52 not out Business School were reduced to 64 without loss Tammiel Codogan made 34.
Game 5, Cummings Lodge Secondary came up against Carmel Secondary. Batting first, Cummings Lodge were restricted to 41 for 2 from their 4 overs with Takeisha Mentore top scoring with 30 not out. Bowling for Carmel Indera Amardeo took 2 for 7. Camel chased down the target in two overs; Indera Amardeo got 22 not out.
The final game of the day was a one sided affair with Charlestown Secondary returning to destroy Valmiki Vidyalaya High School. Valmiki High was sent in to bat and they could only muster 19 for 2 form their allotted overs, Althea Barnwell took 2 for 3. Charlestown then reached the target in 1 over with Donna Lowe hitting four sixes in 24.
