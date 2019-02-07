Inaugural SajRice Golf tourney fixed for Saturday at LGC

Carlos Carbo, Managing Director of SajRice Inc, expresses his company’s support for golfing in Guyana with hosting of their inaugural golf torunamnet this Saturday. Tee off is 12:30pm at the Lusignan Golf Club.

Mr Carbo, who won the Vish Trading / Speedy Ramdial Memorial tournament in fine style last Saturday, has pushed the SajRice input beyond tournament sponsorship to include a donation of a vital and urgently needed piece of machinery to bolster the LGC’s ground maintenance capability.

Golf Club President, Aleem Hussain, in expressing gratitude to Mr Carbo and SajRice, observed that the gesture of Mr Carbo is very likely to inspire other organisations who are supportive o

f golf in Guyana. He noted that the Leonora Sports Complex management had recently significantly contributed equipment and staff to aid the preparation of the Golf Course, under direction of Asst Grounds Superintendent Deanand Bissessar, for the Speedy Ramdial Memorial tournament.

SajRice Group Inc. is a significant import/export company of products including Rice, Sugar, Cement and Scrap metal. In Guyana the company – whose vision is “to be the leading manufacturer, exporter and provider of the finest quality extra long grain rice with excellent customer service, and to support … farmers in every possible way” – began in 2006, under a thirty-five year contract with the Government of Guyana, to operate the MARDS Rice Milling Complex of Burma, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

SajRice,with over 30 years experience in the rice industry and their state-of-the-art facility, have the milling capacity to meet the urgent and bulk requirements of their numerous clients. Specializing in manufacturing, processing, packaging, exporting and commercialism of rice and its by-products, SAJ have become one of the country’s leading rice millers and wholesalers, exporting superior quality rice across the world.

Mr Carbo will participate in this weekend’s inaugural tournament, hoping to get glory for SajRice. Up for grabs would be prizes for 1st and 2nd place in each Flight, the Best Gross, the Nearest The Pin and the Overall Best Net – considered the tournament winner.

The public is invited to enjoy this weekend’s tournament free of cost. For more information on the LGC, on how to become a member, how to learn the basics of golfing free of charge, how to contribute to the Club, or how to use the facilities, please visit the LGC’s Facebook page at lusignangolfclub or call 220-5660.