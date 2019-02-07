Latest update February 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Hercules to facilitate coaches' workshop tomorrow

The Guyana Olympic Association [GOA] and the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation [GABF], will stage a one day Inter-Secondary Schools Basketball Coaches Curriculum Workshop tomorrow.
The event, which will be staged at the Olympic House, Lilliendaal from 17:30hrs-19:30hrs will be facilitated by Guyana Senior Men’s Basketball Coach Junior Hercules.
Expected to participate in the forum are Physical Education teachers, parents and former and current players.
Hercules, during an invited comment said, “The concept is to capture the fundamental elements of coaching at that level. This is a pilot, the plan is to create a pool of coaches who would ultimately be assigned to schools. The Olympic Association is probably looking at funding an initiative such as this in a long term capacity during this pilot.”
He added, “After the workshop concludes, the participants will need to subscribe to a month of coaching. After that month they will be analyzed and the findings will essentially be tabulated, sent back to the GOA and the curriculum will then be ratified and made available.
“It is very important in creating a pipeline for future talent and student athletes which is an area we are trying to breed,” he ended.

