Hercules to facilitate coaches’ workshop tomorrow

Latest update February 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Olympic Association [GOA] and the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation [GABF], will stage a one day Inter-Secondary Schools Basketball Coaches Curriculum Workshop tomorrow.
The event, which will be staged at the Olympic House, Lilliendaal from 17:30hrs-19:30hrs will be facilitated by Guyana Senior Men’s Basketball Coach Junior Hercules.
Expected to participate in the forum are Physical Education teachers, parents and former and current players.
Hercules, during an invited comment said, “The concept is to capture the fundamental elements of coaching at that level. This is a pilot, the plan is to create a pool of coaches who would ultimately be assigned to schools. The Olympic Association is probably looking at funding an initiative such as this in a long term capacity during this pilot.”
He added, “After the workshop concludes, the participants will need to subscribe to a month of coaching. After that month they will be analyzed and the findings will essentially be tabulated, sent back to the GOA and the curriculum will then be ratified and made available.
“It is very important in creating a pipeline for future talent and student athletes which is an area we are trying to breed,” he ended.
Feb 07, 2019Despite two consecutive defeats, Guyana Jaguars, on 92 points from six matches, still hold a 23-point lead over second placed Windwards Hurricanes (69 points) and the four-time defending...
Feb 07, 2019
Feb 07, 2019
Feb 07, 2019
Feb 07, 2019
Feb 07, 2019
A friend complained to me that he was getting the grand runaround by Mr. Venture, the City Engineer. No one can give me... more
Within the Organization of American States (OAS), Guyana recently voted to derecognize the legitimacy of the presidency... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Heads of Government of the independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]