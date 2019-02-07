Latest update February 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

GRA strikes at city wharf – Over 3,000 bottles of Johnny Walker, Hennessy, other high-end liquor seized

Officials of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday seized a large shipment of liquor off a city wharf. It included over 3,000 bottles of high-end liquor, including whisky, that came in a container.

Over 3,000 bottles of high-end liquor were seized at a city wharf yesterday.

GRA’s Commissioner-General, Godfrey Statia, would only confirm that a shipment was seized and that he was awaiting a report. However, unconfirmed reports are that there were hundreds of bottles of Hennessy Cognac, and Johnny Walker Scotch Whisky.
The container that came reportedly had something other than liquor declared.
The shipment is said to be valued at over $15M. It was said to have originated from St. Maarten, and docked at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation wharf, Lombard Street. It was immediately sealed upon discovery of the items.
There were allegations yesterday of collusion with a Customs official and this is being investigated.
GRA has started a campaign to stamp liquor entering the country to prove that taxes have been paid. It has netted some good returns. However, the open borders and evidence of collusion at city wharves is still affecting revenue collection. Much of the liquor ends up at bars and night clubs.

