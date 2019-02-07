GRA strikes at city wharf – Over 3,000 bottles of Johnny Walker, Hennessy, other high-end liquor seized

Latest update February 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Officials of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday seized a large shipment of liquor off a city wharf. It included over 3,000 bottles of high-end liquor, including whisky, that came in a container.
GRA’s Commissioner-General, Godfrey Statia, would only confirm that a shipment was seized and that he was awaiting a report. However, unconfirmed reports are that there were hundreds of bottles of Hennessy Cognac, and Johnny Walker Scotch Whisky.
The container that came reportedly had something other than liquor declared.
The shipment is said to be valued at over $15M. It was said to have originated from St. Maarten, and docked at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation wharf, Lombard Street. It was immediately sealed upon discovery of the items.
There were allegations yesterday of collusion with a Customs official and this is being investigated.
GRA has started a campaign to stamp liquor entering the country to prove that taxes have been paid. It has netted some good returns. However, the open borders and evidence of collusion at city wharves is still affecting revenue collection. Much of the liquor ends up at bars and night clubs.
Feb 07, 2019Despite two consecutive defeats, Guyana Jaguars, on 92 points from six matches, still hold a 23-point lead over second placed Windwards Hurricanes (69 points) and the four-time defending...
Feb 07, 2019
Feb 07, 2019
Feb 07, 2019
Feb 07, 2019
Feb 07, 2019
A friend complained to me that he was getting the grand runaround by Mr. Venture, the City Engineer. No one can give me... more
Within the Organization of American States (OAS), Guyana recently voted to derecognize the legitimacy of the presidency... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Heads of Government of the independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]