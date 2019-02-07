Forbes Burnham Memorial table tennis tournament set for Feb 24

Latest update February 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has announced that they will be serving off the Forbes Burnham Memorial tournament on February 24th at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).
The tournament is open to all Guyanese that would be eligible to represent the country at the regional or international level and will be played under the rules of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). Play is scheduled to commence at 09:00hrs sharp and concludes at 20:00hrs.
The one-day event will be contested in four categories namely, handicap singles, C Class Open Singles, 21 years and under and B Class Open Singles. The entry fee will be $500 per an athlete.
Players are asked to officially register with the Hon. General Secretary, Linden Johnson (Telephone 592 621 7630) or Deirdre Edghill (Telephone 650 4520). The deadline for submission of entries is this Saturday at 17:00hrs.
