First Drag race meet of the year postponed

Latest update February 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Inclement weather forecasts have forced the postponement of the opening round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMRSC) Drag racing event.
Initially billed for February 17, the event will now be held on March 17 after organisers saw a forecast which featured rain on the day prior to and after the day.
The club has had bad experiences with inclement weather after a competitor’s vehicle turned turtle during one of the events last year.
While the driver and many spectators emerged unhurt, the club is not willing to risk another scene like that.
Meanwhile, the GMR&SC has also indicated that should the forecast change before February 17, they would consider holding a club day for cars.
Following last weekend’s Endurance race, the Club is now in preparation stages for its Annual General Meeting and election of office-bearers. That is set for February 8 at the club’s Thomas Street office.
The first round of the National Race of Champions is set for March 2 and 3, with the first International engagement fixed for Trinidad on March 23 and 24.
