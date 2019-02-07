Latest update February 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Factory Price overcome Parika Defenders

Factory Price defeated Parika Defenders by 20 runs when the teams collided in a 20-over fixture on Friday night last at Demerara Cricket Club.

Batting first, Factory Price managed 127-8 with Ramo Malone scoring 44 with two fours and three sixes, while Jai Kishun made 19. Devanand Khanan claimed 3-24. Parika Defenders responded with 107 all out in 18 overs. Unnis Yusuf captured 3-8, while Patrick Khan picked up 3-17 and Malone 2-18 to earn the man-of-the-match award.
The game was sponsored by Factory Price.

