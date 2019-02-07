Education Ministry to award security contracts for 16 locations

The following projects are of further bids received by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday last.

One project, Procurement of Security Services, attracted eight procuring entities, which have tendered for some or all the 16 lots. In total, Amalgamated Security Service Guyana Inc. set the highest bid price for the 16 lots, while Amazon Security & Investment Services tendered the least bids and for the least lots.

Also noteworthy is that the Ministry of Public Security is seeking to undertake a series of works related to construction projects.

Ministry of the Presidency

Procurement of Commodities Lots 1-5

Ministry of Education

Procurement of Security Services – Sixteen Locations

Supply, Delivery of Two New Mobile Units

Rehabilitation to Language Building – UG

Supply, Delivery and Testing of Computers and Accessories

Bidder Amount ($) Lot 1 Lot 2 Lot 3 Digital Technology Group of Co. Inc. 62,448,728 South Caribbean Inc. 61,332,000 265,000 16,957,000 Massy Technology Guy Ltd. 93,141,544 581,337 46,152,219 Starr Computer Inc. 23,372,747 NT Computer Inc. 202,144,682

Ministry of Public Security

Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of New Amsterdam Prison Male Block

Bidder Amount ($) Innovative Engineering Consultancy Serv. 6,880,000 E&A Consultancy Inc. 4,014,500 Engineering & Management Cons. Group 13,572,500 VIKAB Guy Ltd. 51,744,600 Ladeco Inc. 10,000,000

Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of Exercise Bay, Mazaruni Prisons

Bidder Innovative Engineering Consult Serv. GH Lumber & Associates E&A Consultants Inc. Aqua Sun Designs

Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Mahdia Divisional Head Quarters – Guyana Police Force

Bidder Aqua Suns Designs Orin Hinds Psy PHE Dave Const & Engineering E & A Consultants INC G8 Lambert & Associates Kalitech Inc. Ladeco Inc. Innovative Inc. Consult Serv.

Design and Supervision Services for the Extension of Storage Bond, Georgetown Prisons

Bidder Green Gables Inc. Aqua Sun Designs KHE Engineering Innovative Eng. Cons. Serv. E&A Consultants Inc.

Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Selected Police Stations in Region 4

Bidder Orin Hinds Aqua Sun Designs Engineering & Management GH Lambert & Associates Innovative Eng. Consult. Serv. KHE Engineering E&A Consultants Inc. Calitech Inc.

Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of Fort Wellington Divisional Head Quarters – Guyana Police Force

Procuring Entity Aqua sun designs Innovative engineering consultant services Kalitech inc E&A Consultants inc CH Lambert & associates VIKAB guy ltd Engineering & Management Consultant Orin hinds

Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Leonora Police Station

Procuring Entity Orin hinds Aqua sun designs Engineering & Management Consultant Group PsyPhedave construction and engineering GH Lambert & associates Innovative Eng consultant Services Kali tech Inc E & A Consultants inc

Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Anna Regina Police Station

Procuring Entity E&A Consultants Inc. Innovative Eng consultants services GH Lambert & Associates Psyphedave Construction &engineering services Aqua Sun Designs Engineering and management Consultant group Kalitech Inc.

Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Mabaruma Divisional Head Quarters – Guyana Police Force

Procuring Entity Caribbean Engineering & Management Consultants Inc. GH Lambert and Associates Innovative Engineering Consultant Service Aqua Sun Designs Calitech Inc E & A Consultants Inc. Psyphedave Construction & Engineering Service