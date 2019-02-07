Education Ministry to award security contracts for 16 locations

Latest update February 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
The following projects are of further bids received by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday last.
One project, Procurement of Security Services, attracted eight procuring entities, which have tendered for some or all the 16 lots. In total, Amalgamated Security Service Guyana Inc. set the highest bid price for the 16 lots, while Amazon Security & Investment Services tendered the least bids and for the least lots.
Also noteworthy is that the Ministry of Public Security is seeking to undertake a series of works related to construction projects.
Ministry of the Presidency
Procurement of Commodities Lots 1-5
Ministry of Education
Procurement of Security Services – Sixteen Locations
Supply, Delivery of Two New Mobile Units
Rehabilitation to Language Building – UG
Supply, Delivery and Testing of Computers and Accessories
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|Lot 1
|Lot 2
|Lot 3
|Digital Technology Group of Co. Inc.
|62,448,728
|South Caribbean Inc.
|61,332,000
|265,000
|16,957,000
|Massy Technology Guy Ltd.
|93,141,544
|581,337
|46,152,219
|Starr Computer Inc.
|23,372,747
|NT Computer Inc.
|202,144,682
Ministry of Public Security
Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of New Amsterdam Prison Male Block
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|Innovative Engineering Consultancy Serv.
|6,880,000
|E&A Consultancy Inc.
|4,014,500
|Engineering & Management Cons. Group
|13,572,500
|VIKAB Guy Ltd.
|51,744,600
|Ladeco Inc.
|10,000,000
Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of Exercise Bay, Mazaruni Prisons
|Bidder
|Innovative Engineering Consult Serv.
|GH Lumber & Associates
|E&A Consultants Inc.
|Aqua Sun Designs
Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Mahdia Divisional Head Quarters – Guyana Police Force
|Bidder
|Aqua Suns Designs
|Orin Hinds
|Psy PHE Dave Const & Engineering
|E & A Consultants INC
|G8 Lambert & Associates
|Kalitech Inc.
|Ladeco Inc.
|Innovative Inc. Consult Serv.
Design and Supervision Services for the Extension of Storage Bond, Georgetown Prisons
|Bidder
|Green Gables Inc.
|Aqua Sun Designs
|KHE Engineering
|Innovative Eng. Cons. Serv.
|E&A Consultants Inc.
Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Selected Police Stations in Region 4
|Bidder
|Orin Hinds
|Aqua Sun Designs
|Engineering & Management
|GH Lambert & Associates
|Innovative Eng. Consult. Serv.
|KHE Engineering
|E&A Consultants Inc.
|Calitech Inc.
Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of Fort Wellington Divisional Head Quarters – Guyana Police Force
|Procuring Entity
|Aqua sun designs
|Innovative engineering consultant services
|Kalitech inc
|E&A Consultants inc
|CH Lambert & associates
|VIKAB guy ltd
|Engineering & Management Consultant
|Orin hinds
Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Leonora Police Station
|Procuring Entity
|Orin hinds
|Aqua sun designs
|Engineering & Management Consultant Group
|PsyPhedave construction and engineering
|GH Lambert & associates
|Innovative Eng consultant Services
|Kali tech Inc
|E & A Consultants inc
Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Anna Regina Police Station
|Procuring Entity
|E&A Consultants Inc.
|Innovative Eng consultants services
|GH Lambert & Associates
|Psyphedave Construction &engineering services
|Aqua Sun Designs
|Engineering and management Consultant group
|Kalitech Inc.
Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Mabaruma Divisional Head Quarters – Guyana Police Force
|Procuring Entity
|Caribbean Engineering & Management Consultants Inc.
|GH Lambert and Associates
|Innovative Engineering Consultant Service
|Aqua Sun Designs
|Calitech Inc
|E & A Consultants Inc.
|Psyphedave Construction & Engineering Service
