Education Ministry to award security contracts for 16 locations

The following projects are of further bids received by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday last.

One project, Procurement of Security Services, attracted eight procuring entities, which have tendered for some or all the 16 lots. In total, Amalgamated Security Service Guyana Inc. set the highest bid price for the 16 lots, while Amazon Security & Investment Services tendered the least bids and for the least lots.

Also noteworthy is that the Ministry of Public Security is seeking to undertake a series of works related to construction projects.

 

Ministry of the Presidency

Procurement of Commodities Lots 1-5

Ministry of Education

Procurement of Security Services – Sixteen Locations

 Supply, Delivery of Two New Mobile Units

Rehabilitation to Language Building – UG

 

 

Supply, Delivery and Testing of Computers and Accessories

Bidder Amount ($)
Lot 1 Lot 2 Lot 3
Digital Technology Group of Co. Inc. 62,448,728
South Caribbean Inc. 61,332,000 265,000 16,957,000
Massy Technology Guy Ltd. 93,141,544 581,337 46,152,219
Starr Computer Inc. 23,372,747
NT Computer Inc. 202,144,682

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Security

Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of New Amsterdam Prison Male Block

Bidder Amount ($)
Innovative Engineering Consultancy Serv. 6,880,000
E&A Consultancy Inc. 4,014,500
Engineering & Management Cons. Group 13,572,500
VIKAB Guy Ltd. 51,744,600
Ladeco Inc. 10,000,000

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of Exercise Bay, Mazaruni Prisons

Bidder
Innovative Engineering Consult Serv.
GH Lumber & Associates
E&A Consultants Inc.
Aqua Sun Designs

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Mahdia Divisional Head Quarters – Guyana Police Force

Bidder
Aqua Suns Designs
Orin Hinds
Psy PHE  Dave Const & Engineering
E & A Consultants INC
G8 Lambert & Associates
Kalitech Inc.
Ladeco Inc.
Innovative Inc. Consult Serv.

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Extension of Storage Bond, Georgetown Prisons

Bidder
Green Gables Inc.
Aqua Sun Designs
KHE Engineering
Innovative Eng. Cons. Serv.
E&A Consultants Inc.

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Selected Police Stations in Region 4

Bidder
Orin Hinds
Aqua Sun Designs
Engineering & Management
GH Lambert & Associates
Innovative Eng. Consult. Serv.
KHE Engineering
E&A Consultants Inc.
Calitech Inc.

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Construction of Fort Wellington Divisional Head Quarters – Guyana Police Force

Procuring Entity
Aqua sun designs
Innovative engineering consultant services
Kalitech inc
E&A Consultants inc
CH Lambert & associates
VIKAB guy ltd
Engineering & Management Consultant
Orin hinds

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Leonora Police Station

Procuring Entity
Orin hinds
Aqua sun designs
Engineering & Management Consultant Group
PsyPhedave construction and engineering
GH Lambert & associates
Innovative Eng consultant Services
Kali tech  Inc
E & A Consultants inc

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Anna Regina Police Station

Procuring Entity
E&A Consultants Inc.
Innovative Eng consultants services
GH Lambert & Associates
Psyphedave Construction &engineering services
Aqua Sun Designs
Engineering and management Consultant group
Kalitech Inc.

 

Design and Supervision Services for the Rehabilitation of Mabaruma Divisional Head Quarters – Guyana Police Force

Procuring Entity
Caribbean Engineering & Management Consultants Inc.
GH Lambert and  Associates
Innovative Engineering Consultant Service
Aqua Sun Designs
Calitech Inc
E & A Consultants Inc.
Psyphedave Construction & Engineering Service

 

 

