CWI Regional First-Class C/Ships Scorpions depending on bowling against Jaguars Skipper Johnson looks for improvement today following two losses

Despite two consecutive defeats, Guyana Jaguars, on 92 points from six matches, still hold a 23-point lead over second placed Windwards Hurricanes (69 points) and the four-time defending champions are

favored in their sixth round CWI Regional First-Class Championship against Jamaica Scorpions from today at Providence.

Scorpions, on the back of successive victories against Hurricanes and Volcanoes, are on 51.2 points from five games and will depend on their bowlers; Nikita Miller (24wickets), Dennis Bulli (15), Rovman Powell (15), Jerome Taylor (12) and last year’s leading wicket taker Derval Green (10) to restrict a Jaguar’s batting line-up which have depended on their fast bowling all rounders to prop up their inconsistent top-order in the defeats against Hurricanes and Red Force.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (393 runs), Anthony Bramble (360) and Chanderpaul Hemraj (205 runs from four innings) have all scored centuries this season but in their last two games, Bramble, scored just 33 runs from four innings while Chanderpaul his score in their losses was 40.

Vishaul Singh has two fifties but they were both registered last year, while Skipper Leon Jonhson’s 51 from 12 innings at an average of 23.22 in not good enough from a top order batsman and he should know that gone are the days when someone was picked only because of their leadership abilities.

Fast bowling all-rounder Chris Barnwell with 206 runs from four games, was left out in Trinidad, while it took fellow fast bowling all rounders Romario Shepherd, third on the aggregate with 248 runs and two fifties, Kemo Paul, Raymon Reifer and Clinton Pestano and the lower order to rescue the Jaguars with the bat.

The batsman are all talented but as assistant Coach Dr Shivnarine Chanderpaul noted the top order needs get scores in the same innings, especially in the first, and needed to work on the mental aspects of their batting, especially in the areas of confidence.

The Jaguar’s bowling has been impressive and although left-arm spinner Veerasammy (29) is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, Guyana have secured the fast bowling points with Shepherd (21), Paul (20), Pestano (17) and Reifer (11 from two games) have all contributed with the ball.

Today, on a track which had some grass on it yesterday but is expected to be slow due to the amount of time it was covered due to adverse weather. Jamaica’s leading scorer Chadwick Walton (406 runs) has the only century made by a Scorpion batsman this

season, while Guyanese left-handed Test batsman Assad Fudadin with 249 runs from four games in the only other batsman to reach 200 runs.

Brandon King (2), Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood, Oraine Williams and Paul Palmer are the others in the side with half-centuries this season for the Franchise from Reggie Country. (Sean Devers)