Contractor on fraudulent conversion charge offers restitution

Robert Forrester, a contractor, was arraigned before a city magistrate yesterday, accused of fraudulently converting money entrusted to him for the purpose of buying a plot of land.

The charge read that between April 1, 2018 and February 6, 2019 at Georgetown, having received the sum of $1,200,000 from Rhonda Thompson, a representative of Marvin Accra, for the purpose of purchasing a plot of land at Perseverance, East Bank Demerara, Forrester fraudulently converted same to his own use and benefits.

The accused entered a not guilty plea to the charge after it was read to him by Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Before the hearing could continue, Forrester asked to pay compensation to Accra for the matter to be settled instead of going through with it. Accra, who was hesitant at first, agreed to accept compensation, which pass through the court to ensure the arrangement is completed.

During the hearing, Accra collected a sum of $200,000 and agreed to meeting on February 20, 2019 for the remainder or a part of the money.