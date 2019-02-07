Banks DIH/GPC National Pools tournament on this Saturday in Grove

Latest update February 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Pool Committee (GPC) and Banks DIH limited have collaborated to host a National Pools tournament which cues off this weekend at Jerry’s Bar in Grove (East Bank Demerara) with the first of 12 qualifiers before culminating on March 17th with the grand final.
The top two players from the final will make the Guyana team that will travel to Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) for the regional tournament this year with their flight, accommodation and entrance fee being sponsored by the organisers.
The tournament will be contested strictly in the 8-ball Billiards Congress of America (BCA) rules from 18:00hrs each night.
The entrance fee is $3000 and unsuccessful players will be afforded the opportunity to reenter in any of the 12 qualifiers.
Cases of Beers and other prizes will be given away at both the qualifiers and the grand final.
The dates for the other qualifiers are February 10th,15th, 16th, 17th,22nd and 24th, while the playing dates in March will be the 1st, 2nd, 9th, 10th, 15th and 16th.
For more information on registration, persons can contact Baksh on 652-8152, Steven on 699-1875 or Suraj on 682-4908.
Feb 07, 2019Despite two consecutive defeats, Guyana Jaguars, on 92 points from six matches, still hold a 23-point lead over second placed Windwards Hurricanes (69 points) and the four-time defending...
Feb 07, 2019
Feb 07, 2019
Feb 07, 2019
Feb 07, 2019
Feb 07, 2019
A friend complained to me that he was getting the grand runaround by Mr. Venture, the City Engineer. No one can give me... more
Within the Organization of American States (OAS), Guyana recently voted to derecognize the legitimacy of the presidency... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Heads of Government of the independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]