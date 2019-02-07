Latest update February 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Banks DIH/GPC National Pools tournament on this Saturday in Grove

Feb 07, 2019 Sports

 

The Guyana Pool Committee (GPC) and Banks DIH limited have collaborated to host a National Pools tournament which cues off this weekend at Jerry’s Bar in Grove (East Bank Demerara) with the first of 12 qualifiers before culminating on March 17th with the grand final.
The top two players from the final will make the Guyana team that will travel to Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) for the regional tournament this year with their flight, accommodation and entrance fee being sponsored by the organisers.
The tournament will be contested strictly in the 8-ball Billiards Congress of America (BCA) rules from 18:00hrs each night.
The entrance fee is $3000 and unsuccessful players will be afforded the opportunity to reenter in any of the 12 qualifiers.
Cases of Beers and other prizes will be given away at both the qualifiers and the grand final.
The dates for the other qualifiers are February 10th,15th, 16th, 17th,22nd and 24th, while the playing dates in March will be the 1st, 2nd, 9th, 10th, 15th and 16th.
For more information on registration, persons can contact Baksh on 652-8152, Steven on 699-1875 or Suraj on 682-4908.

