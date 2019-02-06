Latest update February 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Young Bagotville calypsonian targets child abuse

Contestant in the Junior Calypso Monarch competition, 20-year-old Denisha Washington, of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara, hopes to sensitize and raise awareness on the effects of child abuse.
At the same time she will be focusing on all the social issues associated with this growing epidemic.
The song is entitled “Children of Today”, and she has a genuine intent to work assiduously in any way to achieve the objective. It was her entry at the just concluded Junior Calypso Monarch competition.
The song is produced by one of Guyana’s musical producers, Mr. Bonny Alves. Miss Washington also wrote part of the song. Miss Washington passionate about the profound message within the song and all the possible positive outcomes that can be produced.
She expressed euphoria about her upcoming performance with emphasis on the message.
She started to sing at a tender age of 10 and she highlighted that she would have participated in competitions in the past. She has experience that allowed her to be exposed to the limelight.
She added that she was the winner on several occasions throughout the years of her primary and secondary education, when she sought the opportunity to participate in many Mashramani competitions.

