UG Turkeyen Campus evacuated over bomb Threat

Threats of bombs being strategically planted on the Turkeyen campus of the University of Guyana [UG] resulted in a complete shutdown of the tertiary institution, yesterday.

According to information reaching this publication, around noon students and staffers were being privy to details of the bomb threat which were being anonymously circulated via social media.

It is believed that the threat is being meted out by the same person[s] who recently similarly targeted a number of city schools.

In a social media post an individual claiming to be ‘KIRA’ wrote “Calls were made to several people issuing a warning!!! They have planted two bombs in haversacks in the University of Guyana. Secure the students! Get them out. Please do not IGNORE This!!! Please do not ignore this!!! If my body is found it is because I spoke out.”

Police are said to be probing the disturbing posts which first surfaced after threats were levelled against the privately operated Nations School. The Director of Nations School, Dr. Brian O’Toole, was recently shot, a development which some believe is linked to the ongoing threats.

Moreover, the threats were not taken lightly.

In a statement titled ‘Bomb threat at Turkeyen Campus’ posted to its Facebook page, the University of Guyana chronicled the daunting development.

“The University of Guyana Turkeyen Campus has been evacuated due to bomb threat that was received at the Alberttown Police Station, Fourth and Albert Streets, Georgetown at 12:40 h on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.”

“According to Vice-Chancellor Ivelaw Lloyd Griffith, the action was deemed necessary as a precaution, and out of safety concerns for the students and staff members who would use the facility during this time.

“All classes for the rest of the day have been cancelled. Anyone with information regarding the bomb threat is encouraged to contact the Safety and Security Officer on 623-9979. This includes sightings of packages, vehicles or any situations which seem suspicious,” the statement added.

In response, students and staffers of the institution started to evacuate the university buildings. While some gathered on the university grounds others wasted no time to exist.

In an invited comment to this publication, a publication relations official of the institution informed that once the threats were brought to the attention of the university administration security officials moved to thoroughly inspect the university buildings to ascertain the authenticity of the threat.

By early afternoon reports coming from the university was that no explosive devices were detected. However, information from the university is that the public will be kept informed as new details become available.