Two charged separately after brawl over alcohol

A miner, who the court heard stabbed a man several times with a beer bottle after he accidently knocked over his drink while partying, was yesterday charged for the offence.

Keith Daniels, 19, of Princeville Potaro, Mahdia, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that on February 1, last, at Princeville Potaro, Mahdia, in the Essequibo Magisterial District, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Lorenzo Williams, with intent to maim, disfigured, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.

Daniels was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read to him.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield stated that on the day in question around 23:00 hrs the victim and Daniels were consuming alcohol at a shop when the victim accidentally knocked over the victim’s alcohol from a table.

The court heard the defendant became annoyed and started throwing beer bottles at the victim.

The victim in an attempt to escape fell and was approached by the defendant who dealt him several stabs to his face and upper body with a bottle.

The victim was taken to the Mahdia Hospital where he was admitted a patient.

The matter was then reported, an investigation was carried out and Daniels was arrested and taken into custody, and charged.

The Prosecutor made no objections to bail being granted to the defendant; hence he was released on $150,000 bail.

Meanwhile before the same Magistrate, a pump attendant was slapped with an unlawful wounding charge after he allegedly stabbed a man who refused to buy him alcohol.

Paul Simmons, 38, of Pepper Hill, Mahdia, was not required to plead to the charge which stated that on February 1, at 11 Miles Mahdia, he unlawfully wounded Rahamat Moses with intent to maim, disfigured, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.

The Prosecutor stated that on the day in question, about 19:00 hrs, the defendant went to a bar at Mahdia where he saw the Moses consuming alcohol.

The court heard Simmons gave the victim $5000 to purchase beers for him; however the victim accepted the money and refused to purchase the beers. Simmons then confronted the victim and told him to return the money and he refused.

It was stated that Simmons became annoyed and dealt the victim a lash to his face with a beer bottle.

The matter was reported and Simmons was arrested for the offence.

With no objection to bail by the Prosecutor, the defendant was released on bail in the sum of $170,000.

Both men were instructed to stay 50 feet away from the victims and report every Friday to the Mahdia Police Station until the hearing and determination of the trial.

Both men were instructed to make their next court appearance on April 16 at the Mahdia Magistrates’ Courts.