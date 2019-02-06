Tender Board examines 30 projects in marathon session

Latest update February 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) received bids and proposals for 30 projects yesterday, and worked from morning late into the night.
Notably, one project received over 100 bids and will be published, with the remaining projects in the Thursday edition.
Ministry of Business – GTA
Selection of Consultants for Digital Marketing Services
|Proposing Entity
|Simply Intense Media Ltd. (T&T)
|Bolin Marketing (USA)
|Sparkloft Media (USA)
|Enroute Communications (USA)
|Development Councilors International (USA)
|TIS India Business Consultants Private Ltd. (INDIA)
|Mark Koch (USA) Alternatives 2D/3D Incorporated
|Lonsdale & Saatchi Ltd. (T&T)
|U-Mobile Cellular Incorporated (Guyana)
|Toucan Ltd. (UAE)
|Acorn Tourism Consulting Ltd. (UK)
|Digital Spring Ltd. (UK)
|Kim, Jack, Riley DBA Market Plan Travel LLC (USA)
|Green Team Global Incorporated (USA)
Guyana Energy Agency
Supply of Electrical Vehicle and Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Hybrid Inverter and Energy Storage System
|Bidder
|Amount ($) – Lot 2
|Standby Power Engineering Company
|15,000,000
Ministry of Public Health
Supply & Delivery of Promotional & Medical Records
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|Sonic Business Services
|5,479,410
|A1 Print Shop
|12,340,500
|Inter Services Enterprise
|8,377,860
|F&H Printing Establishment
|7,522,324
|Kimoke Printing
|17,640,474
Guyana Elections Commission
Procurement of Computer Spares
|Bidder
|Amount
|Digital Technology Group of Companies
|4,886,550
|Micro Design Technology
|4,470,160
|Massy Technologies Guyana Ltd.
|5,056,735
|BL Tech
|5,100,590
|Eagles Height Technologies
|2,932,300
Provision of Services
Lot 1- Sanitary Disposal Services
Lot 2 – Termite Treatment/Pest Control
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|Rid-o-Pest Incorporated
|2,399,016
|–
|Termitary & Weed Control Services
|2,142,000
|Pestex Environmental Solutions
|1,351,920
|Rentokil Initial Guyana Ltd.
|3,367,996.08
|Terminex Pest Control
|1,412,000
Regional Democratic Council Region 10
Procurement of One (1) New Water Ambulance
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services
|33,900,000
|Meditron Incorporated
|17,900,000
|K&P Project Management Company
|19,500,000
|Car Clean Enterprise
|21,881,950
Procurement of One (1) New Refrigerator Truck
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|Ideal Auto Incorporated
|10,260,000
|S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services
|9,900,000
|Car Clean Enterprise
|12,779,170
|Massy Industries Guyana Limited
|18,470,394
Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Consultancy Services for the Optimisation of the Canawaima Ferry Service Inc.
|Proposing Entity
|Nexus GDN
|Jason Fraser
Supply of Material for Special Projects Units, Lots 1-5
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|Lot 1
|Lot 2
|Lot 3
|Lot 4
|Lot 5
|R. Kissoon Contracting Service
|–
|5,050,040
|5,050,040
|56,060,220
|17,150,000
|Gafsons Industries Ltd.
|–
|–
|–
|49,305,000
|16,356,150
|CD Netram Hardware and General Store
|–
|–
|–
|50,046,000
|16,200,000
|BK International Incorporated
|46,000,000
|4,600,000
|4,600,000
|55,550,000
|19,665,000
|Archie’s and Son Stone and Sand Supply
|41,500,000
|5,300,000
|5,300,000
|–
|–
|Sypher Dave Construction and Engineering Services
|–
|–
|–
|50,679,620
|16,479,680
|KP Thomas and Sons Contracting
|–
|–
|–
|35,350,000
|–
|S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services
|–
|–
|–
|49,180,000
|16,617,000
|Toolsie Persaud Limited
|–
|–
|–
|60,751,740
|–
|David Persaud Investments Limited
|–
|–
|–
|51,500,000
|16,500,000
|Handel Garnett Construction Firm
|42,000,000
|4,700,000
|4,700,000
|–
|–
|Toolsie Persaud Quaries Incorporated
|42,858,300
|4,282,838
|4,285,830
|–
|–
Ministry of the Presidency – SCCYS
Procurement of Commodities Lots 1-5 at the Head Office
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|Lot 1
|Lot 2
|Lot 3
|Lot 4
|Lot 5
|Memorex Enterprise
|43,907,305
|15,493,000
|715,000
|5,178,500
|–
|Andrew’s Enterprise
|165,154,675
|–
|Regal Stationery & Computer Center
|46,772,003
|11,455,400
|2,592,553
|59,019,811.40
|–
|Metro Office & Computer Supplies
|56,852,450
|485,472.08
|24,427,082
|–
|Guynaz Green Grocery
|171,278,005
|–
|–
|Office Pro Enterprise & Contracting Services
|33,364,460
|4,888,500
|3,339,096
|5,193,344
|354,337
|AZ Halaal Butchery
|51,727,980
|14,515,000
|2,133,780
|–
|–
|Paradise Food Product
|68,331,125
|13,296,750
|3,705,800
|58,503,750
|–
|General Distributers
|72,708,399
|13,650,950
|4,660,297
|61,331,073
|–
Procurement of Commodities Lots 1-2 at the Sophia Training Centre
|Bidder
|Amount
|Lot 1
|Lot 2
|Paradise Food Product
|17,409,722
|Memorex Enterprise
|1,882,145
|–
|General Distributors
|12,327,260
|117,130
|AZ Halaal Butchery
|12,18,534
|–
|Guynaz Green Grocery
|14,681,197
Procurement of Commodities Lot 1 at the
Vryman’s Erven Training Centre
|Bidder
|Amount ($)
|Paradise Food Product
|12,131,795
|Memorex Enterprise
|12,853,100
|AZ Halaal Butchery
|13,898,320
|Guynaz Green Grocery
|–
