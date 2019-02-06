Tender Board examines 30 projects in marathon session

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) received bids and proposals for 30 projects yesterday, and worked from morning late into the night.

Notably, one project received over 100 bids and will be published, with the remaining projects in the Thursday edition.

Ministry of Business – GTA

Selection of Consultants for Digital Marketing Services

Proposing Entity Simply Intense Media Ltd. (T&T) Bolin Marketing (USA) Sparkloft Media (USA) Enroute Communications (USA) Development Councilors International (USA) TIS India Business Consultants Private Ltd. (INDIA) Mark Koch (USA) Alternatives 2D/3D Incorporated Lonsdale & Saatchi Ltd. (T&T) U-Mobile Cellular Incorporated (Guyana) Toucan Ltd. (UAE) Acorn Tourism Consulting Ltd. (UK) Digital Spring Ltd. (UK) Kim, Jack, Riley DBA Market Plan Travel LLC (USA) Green Team Global Incorporated (USA)

Guyana Energy Agency

Supply of Electrical Vehicle and Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Hybrid Inverter and Energy Storage System

Bidder Amount ($) – Lot 2 Standby Power Engineering Company 15,000,000

Ministry of Public Health

Supply & Delivery of Promotional & Medical Records

Bidder Amount ($) Sonic Business Services 5,479,410 A1 Print Shop 12,340,500 Inter Services Enterprise 8,377,860 F&H Printing Establishment 7,522,324 Kimoke Printing 17,640,474

Guyana Elections Commission

Procurement of Computer Spares

Bidder Amount Digital Technology Group of Companies 4,886,550 Micro Design Technology 4,470,160 Massy Technologies Guyana Ltd. 5,056,735 BL Tech 5,100,590 Eagles Height Technologies 2,932,300

Provision of Services

Lot 1- Sanitary Disposal Services

Lot 2 – Termite Treatment/Pest Control

Bidder Amount ($) Lot 1 Lot 2 Rid-o-Pest Incorporated 2,399,016 – Termitary & Weed Control Services 2,142,000 Pestex Environmental Solutions 1,351,920 Rentokil Initial Guyana Ltd. 3,367,996.08 Terminex Pest Control 1,412,000

Regional Democratic Council Region 10

Procurement of One (1) New Water Ambulance

Bidder Amount ($) S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services 33,900,000 Meditron Incorporated 17,900,000 K&P Project Management Company 19,500,000 Car Clean Enterprise 21,881,950

Procurement of One (1) New Refrigerator Truck

Bidder Amount ($) Ideal Auto Incorporated 10,260,000 S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services 9,900,000 Car Clean Enterprise 12,779,170 Massy Industries Guyana Limited 18,470,394

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Consultancy Services for the Optimisation of the Canawaima Ferry Service Inc.

Proposing Entity Nexus GDN Jason Fraser

Supply of Material for Special Projects Units, Lots 1-5

Bidder Amount ($) Lot 1 Lot 2 Lot 3 Lot 4 Lot 5 R. Kissoon Contracting Service – 5,050,040 5,050,040 56,060,220 17,150,000 Gafsons Industries Ltd. – – – 49,305,000 16,356,150 CD Netram Hardware and General Store – – – 50,046,000 16,200,000 BK International Incorporated 46,000,000 4,600,000 4,600,000 55,550,000 19,665,000 Archie’s and Son Stone and Sand Supply 41,500,000 5,300,000 5,300,000 – – Sypher Dave Construction and Engineering Services – – – 50,679,620 16,479,680 KP Thomas and Sons Contracting – – – 35,350,000 – S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services – – – 49,180,000 16,617,000 Toolsie Persaud Limited – – – 60,751,740 – David Persaud Investments Limited – – – 51,500,000 16,500,000 Handel Garnett Construction Firm 42,000,000 4,700,000 4,700,000 – – Toolsie Persaud Quaries Incorporated 42,858,300 4,282,838 4,285,830 – –

Ministry of the Presidency – SCCYS

Procurement of Commodities Lots 1-5 at the Head Office

Bidder Amount ($) Lot 1 Lot 2 Lot 3 Lot 4 Lot 5 Memorex Enterprise 43,907,305 15,493,000 715,000 5,178,500 – Andrew’s Enterprise 165,154,675 – Regal Stationery & Computer Center 46,772,003 11,455,400 2,592,553 59,019,811.40 – Metro Office & Computer Supplies 56,852,450 485,472.08 24,427,082 – Guynaz Green Grocery 171,278,005 – – Office Pro Enterprise & Contracting Services 33,364,460 4,888,500 3,339,096 5,193,344 354,337 AZ Halaal Butchery 51,727,980 14,515,000 2,133,780 – – Paradise Food Product 68,331,125 13,296,750 3,705,800 58,503,750 – General Distributers 72,708,399 13,650,950 4,660,297 61,331,073 –

Procurement of Commodities Lots 1-2 at the Sophia Training Centre

Bidder Amount Lot 1 Lot 2 Paradise Food Product 17,409,722 Memorex Enterprise 1,882,145 – General Distributors 12,327,260 117,130 AZ Halaal Butchery 12,18,534 – Guynaz Green Grocery 14,681,197

Procurement of Commodities Lot 1 at the

Vryman’s Erven Training Centre

Bidder Amount ($) Paradise Food Product 12,131,795 Memorex Enterprise 12,853,100 AZ Halaal Butchery 13,898,320 Guynaz Green Grocery –