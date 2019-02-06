Tender Board examines 30 projects in marathon session

Latest update February 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) received bids and proposals for 30 projects yesterday, and worked from morning late into the night.

Notably, one project received over 100 bids and will be published, with the remaining projects in the Thursday edition.

 

Ministry of Business – GTA

Selection of Consultants for Digital Marketing Services

Proposing Entity
Simply Intense Media Ltd. (T&T)
Bolin Marketing (USA)
Sparkloft Media (USA)
Enroute Communications (USA)
Development Councilors International (USA)
TIS India Business Consultants Private Ltd. (INDIA)
Mark Koch (USA) Alternatives 2D/3D Incorporated
Lonsdale & Saatchi Ltd. (T&T)
U-Mobile Cellular Incorporated (Guyana)
Toucan Ltd. (UAE)
Acorn Tourism Consulting Ltd. (UK)
Digital Spring Ltd. (UK)
Kim, Jack, Riley DBA Market Plan Travel LLC (USA)
Green Team Global Incorporated (USA)

 

Guyana Energy Agency

Supply of Electrical Vehicle and Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Hybrid Inverter and Energy Storage System

Bidder Amount ($) – Lot 2
Standby Power Engineering Company 15,000,000

 

Ministry of Public Health

Supply & Delivery of Promotional & Medical Records

 

Bidder Amount ($)
Sonic Business Services 5,479,410
A1 Print Shop 12,340,500
Inter Services Enterprise 8,377,860
F&H Printing Establishment 7,522,324
Kimoke Printing 17,640,474

 

Guyana Elections Commission

Procurement of Computer Spares

 

Bidder Amount
Digital Technology Group of Companies 4,886,550
Micro Design Technology 4,470,160
Massy Technologies Guyana Ltd. 5,056,735
BL Tech 5,100,590
Eagles Height Technologies 2,932,300

 

Provision of Services

Lot 1- Sanitary Disposal Services

Lot 2 – Termite Treatment/Pest Control

 

Bidder Amount ($)

Lot 1 Lot 2
Rid-o-Pest Incorporated 2,399,016
Termitary & Weed Control Services 2,142,000
Pestex Environmental Solutions 1,351,920
Rentokil Initial Guyana Ltd. 3,367,996.08
Terminex Pest Control 1,412,000

 

Regional Democratic Council Region 10

Procurement of One (1) New Water Ambulance

 

Bidder Amount ($)
S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services 33,900,000
Meditron Incorporated 17,900,000
K&P Project Management Company 19,500,000
Car Clean Enterprise 21,881,950

 

 

Procurement of One (1) New Refrigerator Truck

 

Bidder Amount ($)
Ideal Auto Incorporated 10,260,000
S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services 9,900,000
Car Clean Enterprise 12,779,170
Massy Industries Guyana Limited 18,470,394

 

 

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Consultancy Services for the Optimisation of the Canawaima Ferry Service Inc.

 

Proposing Entity
Nexus GDN
Jason Fraser

 

 

Supply of Material for Special Projects Units, Lots 1-5

 

Bidder Amount ($)
Lot 1 Lot 2 Lot 3 Lot 4 Lot 5
R. Kissoon Contracting Service 5,050,040 5,050,040 56,060,220 17,150,000
Gafsons Industries Ltd. 49,305,000 16,356,150
CD Netram Hardware and General Store 50,046,000 16,200,000
BK International Incorporated 46,000,000 4,600,000 4,600,000 55,550,000 19,665,000
Archie’s and Son Stone and Sand Supply 41,500,000 5,300,000 5,300,000
Sypher Dave Construction and Engineering Services 50,679,620 16,479,680
KP Thomas and Sons Contracting 35,350,000
S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services 49,180,000 16,617,000
Toolsie Persaud Limited 60,751,740
David Persaud Investments Limited 51,500,000 16,500,000
Handel Garnett Construction Firm 42,000,000 4,700,000 4,700,000
Toolsie Persaud Quaries Incorporated 42,858,300 4,282,838 4,285,830

 

 

Ministry of the Presidency – SCCYS

Procurement of Commodities Lots 1-5 at the Head Office

Bidder Amount ($)
Lot 1 Lot 2 Lot 3 Lot 4 Lot 5
Memorex Enterprise 43,907,305 15,493,000 715,000 5,178,500
Andrew’s Enterprise 165,154,675
Regal Stationery & Computer Center 46,772,003 11,455,400 2,592,553 59,019,811.40
Metro Office & Computer Supplies 56,852,450   485,472.08 24,427,082
Guynaz Green Grocery 171,278,005
Office Pro Enterprise & Contracting Services 33,364,460 4,888,500 3,339,096 5,193,344 354,337
AZ Halaal Butchery 51,727,980 14,515,000 2,133,780
Paradise Food Product 68,331,125 13,296,750 3,705,800 58,503,750
General Distributers 72,708,399 13,650,950 4,660,297 61,331,073

 

 

Procurement of Commodities Lots 1-2 at the Sophia Training Centre

 

Bidder Amount
Lot 1 Lot 2
Paradise Food Product 17,409,722
Memorex Enterprise 1,882,145
General Distributors 12,327,260 117,130
AZ Halaal Butchery 12,18,534
Guynaz Green Grocery 14,681,197

 

 

Procurement of Commodities Lot 1 at the
Vryman’s Erven Training Centre

 

Bidder Amount ($)
Paradise Food Product 12,131,795
Memorex Enterprise 12,853,100
AZ Halaal Butchery 13,898,320
Guynaz Green Grocery

 

 

 

