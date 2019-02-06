Latest update February 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Senior cop charged with rape of girl, 13, granted bail

Feb 06, 2019 News 0

Two weeks after a senior member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was charged with the rape of a 13-year-old and remanded for the offence, bail was yesterday granted to him for the offence.
Seecharran Singh, 31, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that between June 17, 2018 and June 18, 2018, at Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of sixteen.

Charged Seecharran Singh

Yesterday, Singh made his second court appearance before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
His lawyer, Bernard DaSilva, renewed his bail application on his client’s behalf, citing that his client is not a flight risk and will adhere to any conditions by the court if bail is granted.
The Magistrate released Singh on $250,000 bail.
Condition of the bail is that Singh must stay 50 feet from the victim until the hearing and determination of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) of the matter.
He was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 19 for report and disclosure.
According to information, the teen was left in Singh’s care. At the time the policeman was attached to the Brickdam Police Station.
It was while the two were alone that he allegedly made advances to her. It was alleged that the officer took the child into a room and had sexual intercourse with her. When the child’s mother returned home, the minor confided what transpired and the matter was reported.
An investigation was then carried out, and the officer was arrested and charged for the offence.
On Singh’s first court appearance the Magistrate had remanded him to prison citing the safety of the child and the fact that the child trusted him.

More in this category

Sports

Eight teams to compete for a place in GFF Elite League Season 4 Promotion Playoff Cougars FC relegated

Eight teams to compete for a place in GFF Elite League Season 4...

Feb 06, 2019

  Eight teams will vie for a chance to participate in the GFF Elite League Season 4 when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) hosts the Elite League Season 4 promotion playoff this Saturday and...
Read More
Long serving Swim Coach Stephanie Fraser now a Certified FINA Referee

Long serving Swim Coach Stephanie Fraser now a...

Feb 06, 2019

GCB Senior Female Inter-County 50-over Giddings grabs 5 as Berbice retain title Gajnabi, Fraser, Mangru lead Select U-19 to victory over E’bo

GCB Senior Female Inter-County 50-over Giddings...

Feb 06, 2019

Ansa McAl 592 Beer supports GTC Pre-Mashramani Gymkhana race meet

Ansa McAl 592 Beer supports GTC Pre-Mashramani...

Feb 06, 2019

GAPLF Novice/Junior C-ships Mohamed, Goukaran, Indarjit, Oudit in record breaking performance Rampertab, Indarjit, King among best lifters

GAPLF Novice/Junior C-ships Mohamed, Goukaran,...

Feb 05, 2019

Golden Jaguars interact with Timehri Panthers and Eagles FC players

Golden Jaguars interact with Timehri Panthers and...

Feb 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Delaying tactics

      Guyanese are working all over the world. Jobs are hard to come by and so Guyanese have taken to going wherever they... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]