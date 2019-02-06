Senior cop charged with rape of girl, 13, granted bail

Latest update February 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
Two weeks after a senior member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was charged with the rape of a 13-year-old and remanded for the offence, bail was yesterday granted to him for the offence.
Seecharran Singh, 31, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that between June 17, 2018 and June 18, 2018, at Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of sixteen.
Yesterday, Singh made his second court appearance before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
His lawyer, Bernard DaSilva, renewed his bail application on his client’s behalf, citing that his client is not a flight risk and will adhere to any conditions by the court if bail is granted.
The Magistrate released Singh on $250,000 bail.
Condition of the bail is that Singh must stay 50 feet from the victim until the hearing and determination of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) of the matter.
He was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 19 for report and disclosure.
According to information, the teen was left in Singh’s care. At the time the policeman was attached to the Brickdam Police Station.
It was while the two were alone that he allegedly made advances to her. It was alleged that the officer took the child into a room and had sexual intercourse with her. When the child’s mother returned home, the minor confided what transpired and the matter was reported.
An investigation was then carried out, and the officer was arrested and charged for the offence.
On Singh’s first court appearance the Magistrate had remanded him to prison citing the safety of the child and the fact that the child trusted him.
Feb 06, 2019Eight teams will vie for a chance to participate in the GFF Elite League Season 4 when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) hosts the Elite League Season 4 promotion playoff this Saturday and...
Feb 06, 2019
Feb 06, 2019
Feb 06, 2019
Feb 05, 2019
Feb 05, 2019
Guyana is the most macabre country in the world. Just name a person who uses his office to take money and you would get... more
Guyanese are working all over the world. Jobs are hard to come by and so Guyanese have taken to going wherever they... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Heads of Government of the independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]