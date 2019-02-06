Senior cop charged with rape of girl, 13, granted bail

Two weeks after a senior member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was charged with the rape of a 13-year-old and remanded for the offence, bail was yesterday granted to him for the offence.

Seecharran Singh, 31, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that between June 17, 2018 and June 18, 2018, at Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of sixteen.

Yesterday, Singh made his second court appearance before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

His lawyer, Bernard DaSilva, renewed his bail application on his client’s behalf, citing that his client is not a flight risk and will adhere to any conditions by the court if bail is granted.

The Magistrate released Singh on $250,000 bail.

Condition of the bail is that Singh must stay 50 feet from the victim until the hearing and determination of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) of the matter.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 19 for report and disclosure.

According to information, the teen was left in Singh’s care. At the time the policeman was attached to the Brickdam Police Station.

It was while the two were alone that he allegedly made advances to her. It was alleged that the officer took the child into a room and had sexual intercourse with her. When the child’s mother returned home, the minor confided what transpired and the matter was reported.

An investigation was then carried out, and the officer was arrested and charged for the offence.

On Singh’s first court appearance the Magistrate had remanded him to prison citing the safety of the child and the fact that the child trusted him.