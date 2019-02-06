Police raid strip club after video surfaced of woman climbing fence

Latest update February 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
One day after a viral video surfaced of a woman climbing over a gate to a prominent city’s bar, police have raided the place.
Yesterday, Crime Chief, Lyndon Alves, confirmed that several persons including female foreign nationals were detained.
They were taken to the CID headquarters, Eve Leary, where they were being questioned up to late yesterday afternoon.
According to Alves, the exercise is part of an “ongoing” campaign and not necessarily a tip-off.
There are, however, investigations into whether there were elements of trafficking in persons involved.
The George Street club is no stranger to controversy.
The owner of Diamond Hotel and Bar, Freeman Fordyce, was slapped with possession of gun and ammo last year and controversially given a suspended four year sentence recently.
In late December, he was accused of assaulting Police Inspector Prem Narine.
On the video surfacing Monday, a woman was seen climbing over a gate and other women parted the razor wires to allow her through.
The video immediately raised concerns of trafficking.
Diamond was raided in January last year with charges laid.
