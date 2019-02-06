Long serving Swim Coach Stephanie Fraser now a Certified FINA Referee

The indefatigable Stephanie Fraser who has served the swimming fraternity with great humility over the years as a qualified Coach has now been certified by the international body FINA as a Referee.

Fraser, who also served as Dorado Speed Swim Club (DSSC) Coach since its formation in March 1993 and resigned as of February 1st this year, is one of two Guyanese officials appearing on the FINA Officials list; the other being Joanne Lowe who is an accredited Starter since 2013.

Fraser replaces Charles Corbin who served as a FINA Referee since 2015, his name has not appeared on the new list of officials released by the world body. Fraser and Lowe will serve from January 1st 2019 to December 31st, 2022.

In an invited comment, Fraser disclosed that she had attended the last FINA Official’s Course and was successful following the test and prior to that, would have been attending all FINA Courses offered since 2003 but had never applied to FINA.

She however did decide to apply to the world body four years ago through the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) but heard nothing about her application. Not daunted, Fraser applied again last year via the same process and this time the then General Secretary forwarded her application.

On seeing her name appearing as part of the new FINA Accredited Officials list, Fraser stated, “I was surprised to see my name on their new list.”

The former National Sports Commission Coach further disclosed that having resigned as DSSC Coach; she is now focusing on working with the other aspects of management related to swimming.