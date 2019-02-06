Latest update February 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Jenny coming back wid tears in she eyes

Feb 06, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Basil de Willie open a can of worms when he talk bout dual citizenship. Since he talk about that, people who go to great lengths to get Canadian citizenship talking about giving it up. Dem boys didn’t know wha people got to go through to get Canadian citizenship. Dem know now.
Dem also know that a man or woman cannot suck cane and blow whistle at de same time. Now dem know somebody who try to do that.
Jenny apply to live in Canada through de self-sponsorship programme. That is a programme wheh somebody wid a skill can apply to live in Canada. Nuff Guyanese do this. Jenny was one. But Guyana was sweet because she get Minister wuk.
No matter how hard Guyana hard, once somebody get Minister wuk under Jagdeo that person deh good. Jenny get in good because Jagdeo did like she. She use to wuk in Office of de President as an ordinary staff. Then she get de wuk.
Dem boys seh she was like a child looking at a candy in a stranger hand and looking at dem mudda. In this case Guyana was de mudda suh she ignore de candy. Fuh years she never even visit Canada.
In Guyana things was so good suh she didn’t even think about living in Canada. Is when Soulja Bai tun President that she decide that she don’t want to stay. She had a nice house but she sell it out.
Now is crying time because de Canadians just tell she to go back to Guyana. She ain’t got nutten to lean on. She lawyer argue if dem sending she to live pun de road. De judge seh that is not she business. Jenny cry de fuss time when she get rejected. She cry again after she appeal.
Dem boys seh she gun run mad because she can’t tek pressure and getting kick by Canada is pressure. But she is not de only one. Fat Irfaat get a kick de odda day. Jenny get to go and live fuh couple years. Fat Irfaat couldn’t even go pun de plane.
Talk half and get ready to welcome Jenny.

Features/Columnists

  • Delaying tactics

      Guyanese are working all over the world. Jobs are hard to come by and so Guyanese have taken to going wherever they... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

