GCB Senior Female Inter-County 50-over Giddings grabs 5 as Berbice retain title Gajnabi, Fraser, Mangru lead Select U-19 to victory over E’bo

By Zaheer Mohamed

Pacer Erva Giddings grabbed five wickets as Berbice successfully defended their title following an eight-wicket victory over Demerara when the final round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) senior female Inter-County 50-over tournament was contested yesterday.

Giddings rocked the top order early on removing Keisha Fraser (05) and Temica Wilson (00) in quick succession after Demerara opted to bat at Bourda. Lashana Toussaint and Akaze Thompson showed some resistance before Toussaint was bowled by Giddings after facing 26 balls and hit one four in scoring 16. Thompson was removed by Sherica Campbelle for 19 which came off 36 balls and contained a solitary boundary. Giddings then removed Kaysia Shultz and Haseena Mohamed, both without scoring as Demerara’s disappointing batting display continued. They never recovered and were bowled out for 68 in 25.1 overs. Only Heema Singh (12) of the remaining batters reached double figures as Giddings finished with 5-13 from six overs, while Sheneta Grimmond had 2-4.

Singh bowled opener Melanie Henry (09), while Thompson sent back Marian Samaroo (06) in similar fashion as Berbice lost two early wickets in reply. However, Grimmond struck two fours and one six in an unbeaten 36 off 31 balls, while Campbelle made seven not out as Berbice finished on 69-2 in 13.3 overs.

At Everest Cricket Club, the Select U19 defeated Essequibo by 309 runs. New ball bowlers Aniliza D’Aguiar and Kumarie Persaud removed openers Casey Charles (09) and Mandy Mangru (06) respectively, leaving the Select U19 at 40-2, after the decided to bat. But Shabika Gajnabi and Cherry Ann Fraser added 229 for the third wicket to frustrate their opponents. Gajnabi got her innings off with a couple of boundaries, while Fraser rotated the strike nicely with nudges and pushes. The pair capitalised on a couple of drop catches with Fraser counting eight fours and one six before she was bowled by V. Balkishun for 93. Gajnabi continued to play her shots after reaching her century and slammed 18 fours and one six before she fell to Balkishun for 160. Africa Gentle hit an unbeaten 39 with two fours and one six, while Lafona Gilgeous chipped in with 18 not out as the Select U19 posted 384-4 off their reduced quota of 42 overs.

Off-spinner Mandy Mangru had Divine Ross (01) and Chelsea Garfield (01), restricting Essequibo to 6-2 in response. Mangru continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals and Essequibo were sent packing for 55 in 18 overs. Lisa Charles top scored with 15, while D’Aguiar (09) and Kumarie Persaud (07) were the next best as five batters failed to score. Mangru bagged 7-18 from eight overs, while Navina Ramnauth took 3-14.

The T20 version will commence on tomorrow.