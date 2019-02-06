Former NCN CEO Lennox Cornette dies

The media fraternity lost one of its veterans yesterday with the passing of former National Communications Network (NCN) Chief Executive Officer, Lennox Cornette.

Close associates of the communications specialist said that he passed away yesterday after losing a battle with cancer.

Cornette worked in the late nineties at the Guyana Chronicle.

He is also the author of the book ‘The Development of Telecommunications in Guyana(1884-1994)’.

He held a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Australian Institute of Business, a Bachelor in Social Sciences, (majoring in Mass Communications), a Diploma in Public Communication, and certificates in planning promotion from Bailbrook College, England.

According to NCN Chairman Enrico Woolford, the NCN Board said that it “valued the work he did.”

“I know he was in the church and youth movements and political work. I thought he also had interest in the general development of society.

“I extend condolences to his relatives and friends and those from his church community. It is really sad.”