Five witnesses remain in Bourda cheese vendor murder PI

Latest update February 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police Prosecutor, Neville Jeffers, is expected to call five remaining witnesses to testify in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Troy Ramalho, a Bourda cheese vendor, who was shot and killed while plying his trade.
Royce Sandiford, a 33-year-old labourer; Akeem Morris, 26, a miner, of 40 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty; and George Paton, 34, a taxi driver of 177 BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara, were not required to plead to the charge which stated that on August 15, last, at Robb Street, Bourda, Lacytown, they murdered Troy Ramalho during the course of a robbery.
The men are currently on trial before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrate Courts.
Yesterday when the matter was called three witnesses gave brief testimonies about the role they played in the investigation. They were subsequently cross examined by the defendants.
The matter was then adjourned until February 6 for continuation of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI)
According to information, Ramalho was sitting on a bench at his business place. He had just finished selling a customer when three men walked up to him and shot him.
Ramalho fell to the ground and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
