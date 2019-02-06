Eight teams to compete for a place in GFF Elite League Season 4 Promotion Playoff Cougars FC relegated

Eight teams will vie for a chance to participate in the GFF Elite League Season 4 when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) hosts the Elite League Season 4 promotion playoff this Saturday and Sunday at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence.

They include League champions from Regional Member Associations (RMA) including River’s

View FC (Bartica FA), Soesdyke Falcons (East Bank FA), Buxton Stars FC (East Demerara FA),

FC Eagles (West Demerara FA), NA United (Berbice FA) and Police FC, Georgetown Football Club (GFA) and Santos FC respectively from the Georgetown FA.

In an invited comment, GFF’s Competitions Director Ian Alves explained the inclusion of two additional clubs from the GFA: “The Berbice and Essequibo-Pomeroon FAs could not field a champion club in the year-end tournament but contested as an Association. The opportunity was therefore utilized to involved two of the GFA clubs that performed creditably during 2018.”

Following the official draw of the playoff held yesterday at 15:00hrs at the GFF’s Boardroom in the presence of participating clubs’ representatives, the event will see teams competing in the following order and times:

Match 1: Santos FC vs FC Eagles at 10:00hrs; Match 2: GFC vs Buxton Stars FC at 12:00hrs;

Match 3: Rivers View FC vs Police FC at 14:00hrs and Match 4: NA United FC vs Soesdyke

Falcons FC at 16:00hrs On Sunday, the schedule will see Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2 at 10:00hrs and Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4 at 12:00hrs.

This playoff became necessary as per the GFF Elite League Rules & Regulations, which speak to relegation and promotion at the end of the league.

According to the rule, “the top eight clubs based on their points standing at the end of the tournament will automatically qualify for the next season. The 10th -placed team will be automatically relegated and the winner of the Association Level Championship will be promoted. The 9th-placed team will have a playoff with the runner-up of the ALC to determine promotion and relegation.”

As per the current points standing, Cougars FC have been relegated, while NA United will fight for their chance to remain in the elite league.

The GFF Elite League is scheduled to commence in early March.