Latest update February 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bike bandit accidentally shoots partner after robbing customer

Feb 06, 2019 News 0

 

Police were last night guarding a 22-year-old robbery suspect who was shot in the arm by an accomplice while fleeing the scene of a robbery.
The incident occurred around 16.00 hrs near an Aubrey Barker Street, South Ruimveldt business entity.
Shakeel Duncan, 22, was reportedly shot in the arm after his accomplice opened fire at residents, who were attempting to apprehend them.
Kaieteur News understands that the suspects, who had arrived in the area on a motorcycle, trailed a man into a business place located near the South Ruimveldt Shopping Plaza.
They reportedly held the customer at gunpoint and relieved him of some $300,000 in gold jewellery.
They were attempting to escape on their motorbike when persons who had witnessed the robbery pursued them.
Duncan’s accomplice reportedly opened fire at their pursuers, but shot Duncan instead.
The accomplice then escaped, while Duncan was apprehended at the scene.
He was first treated at the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital before being transferred under guard to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
`

More in this category

Sports

Eight teams to compete for a place in GFF Elite League Season 4 Promotion Playoff Cougars FC relegated

Eight teams to compete for a place in GFF Elite League Season 4...

Feb 06, 2019

  Eight teams will vie for a chance to participate in the GFF Elite League Season 4 when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) hosts the Elite League Season 4 promotion playoff this Saturday and...
Read More
Long serving Swim Coach Stephanie Fraser now a Certified FINA Referee

Long serving Swim Coach Stephanie Fraser now a...

Feb 06, 2019

GCB Senior Female Inter-County 50-over Giddings grabs 5 as Berbice retain title Gajnabi, Fraser, Mangru lead Select U-19 to victory over E’bo

GCB Senior Female Inter-County 50-over Giddings...

Feb 06, 2019

Ansa McAl 592 Beer supports GTC Pre-Mashramani Gymkhana race meet

Ansa McAl 592 Beer supports GTC Pre-Mashramani...

Feb 06, 2019

GAPLF Novice/Junior C-ships Mohamed, Goukaran, Indarjit, Oudit in record breaking performance Rampertab, Indarjit, King among best lifters

GAPLF Novice/Junior C-ships Mohamed, Goukaran,...

Feb 05, 2019

Golden Jaguars interact with Timehri Panthers and Eagles FC players

Golden Jaguars interact with Timehri Panthers and...

Feb 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Delaying tactics

      Guyanese are working all over the world. Jobs are hard to come by and so Guyanese have taken to going wherever they... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]