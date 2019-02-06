Bike bandit accidentally shoots partner after robbing customer

Latest update February 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police were last night guarding a 22-year-old robbery suspect who was shot in the arm by an accomplice while fleeing the scene of a robbery.
The incident occurred around 16.00 hrs near an Aubrey Barker Street, South Ruimveldt business entity.
Shakeel Duncan, 22, was reportedly shot in the arm after his accomplice opened fire at residents, who were attempting to apprehend them.
Kaieteur News understands that the suspects, who had arrived in the area on a motorcycle, trailed a man into a business place located near the South Ruimveldt Shopping Plaza.
They reportedly held the customer at gunpoint and relieved him of some $300,000 in gold jewellery.
They were attempting to escape on their motorbike when persons who had witnessed the robbery pursued them.
Duncan’s accomplice reportedly opened fire at their pursuers, but shot Duncan instead.
The accomplice then escaped, while Duncan was apprehended at the scene.
He was first treated at the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital before being transferred under guard to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
