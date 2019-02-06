As Venezuelan migrant situation widens… Region Four lends support for realisation of One-Stop referral centre

As the Regional Executive Officer [REO] of Region One, Lieutenant Colonel Randy Storm, continues to reach out to his counterparts in other regions for assistance with the growing Venezuelan migrant situation, support has been forthcoming in abundance from Region Four.

This has translated to Region Four REO, Pauline Lucas, taking the bold step to lend support towards the establishment of a One Stop Reporting Referral Centre for the increasing number of migrants with specific focus on child related issues.

This support comes on the heels of a visit by Lucas and a team from her Region to Region One to examine and hold discussions with stakeholders on the on-going migrant situation. The setting up of the Centre was among the issues discussed.

Lucas has decided that her Region has the capabilities to provide some equipment towards the realisation of the needed facility.

This centre, the Region Four REO stressed, is expected to boost Region One’s ability to monitor what is happening, especially with the migrant children seeking refuge in Guyana. She said, too, that with the establishment of the centre it would help to address the possibility of sexual offenses being committed against migrants and local children, while also affording Child Care and the Welfare departments to better assess, monitor and be alerted on various situations, thus increasing their efficiency in addressing these matters.

REO Lucas told her counterpart [Lieutenant Colonel Randy Storm] that she would like to see the establishment of this centre which, according to Regional Health Officer of Region Four, Dr. Quincy Jones, has seen the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund [UNICEF] giving a commitment to providing technical assistance becoming a reality this month.

The Region Four REO said, too, that the centre would see a number of persons representing various stakeholders from both Regions One and Four coming toget

her in drafting a plan so as to ensure that they can effectively monitor and address the migrant situation.

This, she stated, would enhance their capability to deal with the growing number of migrants in Guyana while seeking to ensure control is maintained in terms of the numbers and associated issues.

She has called for personnel to be identified in Region One and with the commitment given by UNICEF in providing training to take advantage of the offer, thus empowering and strengthening their skills and knowledge so as to return to the region and work.

“UNICEF has agreed to give valuable technical support, and I would say that with those who Region One will identify, from various stakeholders to send them to Georgetown for a week or two, they will be able to provide best practices upon their return to the region and help in addressing the situation,” REO Lucas theorised.

Even as she deliberated on the prevailing situation, Lucas disclosed that the migrant situation has not been confined to Region One but is evident throughout Guyana noting that even in Region Four the migrant situation is occurring.

She, moreover, warned that a national approach should be taken so as to ensure that it is dealt with effectively by all stakeholders, adding that “it’s not Region One alone that will be affected, but all Guyanese.”

In the attempt to lend support REO Lucas has donated some computers and printers along with bags, stating that the donation is an indication of her commitment to the region in addressing the situation.

Region One Chairman, Brenthol Ashley, thanked the Region Four REO and expressed appreciation over the items that he said would be of significant value and use to his region. “Your assistance to our region is very timely and we would like to say thank you very much, and assure you that your assistance would aid us in better addressing the migrant situation that we are faced with at this time. We are truly grateful for trying your best to help us as you would know, that we have several children who are affected by this situation,” the Regional Chairman said.

He added, “I am happy that another region has sought to provide help to us. I am glad that the equipment that you have provided will help in this case, I am grateful for your presence and I am grateful for your support.”

This, the REO said will help in better monitoring the migrants while affording Government an opportunity to better understand the issues that need prioritizing and how to address major issues and concerns through the data and other collection of information.

She supported the call by UNICEF that efficiency is critically important in combating the situation.