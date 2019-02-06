Ansa McAl 592 Beer supports GTC Pre-Mashramani Gymkhana race meet

Latest update February 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
Under their 592 Beer, Ansa McAl has thrown their support behind the Georgetown Turf Club which will reopen its doors for horseracing fans on Sunday February 17th at the Mocha Arcadia horserace track for the pre-Mashramani Gymkhana and horserace meet to be held there.
Simms and Compton Sancho journeyed to the Ansa McAl Office at Beterverwagting on the East Coast yesterday where Brand Coordinator Seweon McGarrell handed over the sponsorship for two races on the programme for KC and L Open class horses. The winners in the respective events are down to collect $100,000 and $90,000 purses.
The President of the turf club, Michael Sims, recently returned to Guyana to do some renovations at the venue and he has already met with various stakeholders to further plans for the development of the club. He was thankful for the assistance from Ansa McAl for the two races under their 592 Beer Brand.
Sims had indicated that he is continuing to seek assistance from all stake holders including the Government of Guyana (GoG) to extend the race track to the distance of one mile and clearing of the eastern and western canal to ensure the track stays dry. Other plans include the construction of a Grand stand, clearing of a cricket pitch and football ground for use by sports teams and persons in the adjoining neighborhood.
