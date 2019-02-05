Woman who fatally stabbed boyfriend, walks free on parole

Four years after she was convicted and sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment for killing her boyfriend, whom she stabbed with a knife, 32-year-old Tramangra Williams has been released on parole.

On January 29, 2014, a jury convicted Williams, also known as ‘Queenie’, of manslaughter, for the unlawful killing of her Barbadian boyfriend, Tyrone McDonald-Best.

Following the sentence and conviction, Williams, who was initially indicted for murder, appealed the conviction and sentence. Williams was granted parole in June 2018 for the crime she committed on December 27, 2008.

Yesterday, her matter was called in the Court of Appeal where she made a formal request to have it withdrawn. Her request was granted by Chancellor of the Judiciary Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who afforded her leave to do so.

Williams, in a caution statement, told police that on the day in question, she had threatened to make a police report against her boyfriend when he picked up a shoe and pelted it at her. In retaliation, Williams said she stabbed Best with the knife.

During an unsworn testimony, Williams had told the jurors that she did not intend to harm her boyfriend and that he ran into the knife during a confrontation.

“There’s no way on earth I would stab Tyrone. I wanted him to back down that’s why I used the knife in my hand,” Williams had told the jurors. She recounted that she endured years of abuse at the hands of the deceased who had accused her of having an affair with another man before the night of the killing.

“Tyrone was annoyed and he grabbed me and put some sound slaps on my head. By de time I catch myself, my dress was way above my waist. He start to beat, slap, punch and kick me. I was his punching bag,” Williams had related.

Williams had explained that the following day she and Best had engaged in a heated argument, during which time she picked up a knife.

“Yes I did have the knife in my hand, but the knife was to ward him off. I hoped that when he saw the knife, he would just let me be …But when Tyrone saw the knife, he bolted at me ….he ran into the knife.”

She had said that she took the injured man to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment.

Williams had also said that she had told police at the hospital the story that Best had instructed her to tell them; that he was stabbed during a robbery.

“He tell me that two men tackled him and take away $20,000 before stabbing him…that they wore dark shirts and one of them had a cap over his face.” However, Williams claimed that she loved Best too much not to give his family closure. So she decided to tell the police the truth.

Trial Judge Navindra Singh had initially imposed a 30-year sentence; he however, deducted 12 years, since there was evidence of provocation and remorse, hence the 18-year jail term.