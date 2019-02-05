Region 10 Chairman prepared to ‘call in police’ over suspected financial irregularities -urges members of Region’s Toshaos Council to embrace similar stance

There are suspected financial irregularities in Region 10 that may warrant a police probe.

This state of affairs was recently amplified by Regional Chairman, Renis Morian.

Without giving details, Morian said that he is prepared to “call in the police” as he professed to be someone who takes financial responsibilities seriously. He went on to challenge other officials within the Region to emulate such a stance so as to avoid corruption.

“I recognise the importance of spending government’s monies and when I see certain things not happening and certain hours pass and there are monies involved, [the] police must be called in, because there are some people who want to see development while there are others who are seeking to not allow it,” Morian said.

He added, “We don’t want to see tokenism… I don’t want to see and hear people going in and giving you a $10,000 or $20,000 because there is election. Election comes and goes and you still have to live, so our focus is to create sustainable development.”

The Regional Chairman’s remarks were forthcoming as he delivered the feature address at a recent one-day conference which saw the election of the inaugural Regional Toshao Council of Region 10.

Morian told the officials in attendance that the conference was not intended to be merely a talk-shop, as it is his desire to see serious discussions, with a view of moving the communities forward, thereby fostering development.

Morian; however, observed that what is missing is the continuation of the indigenous culture, even as he warned that the Toshaos should take the responsibility of ensuring continuation. He expressed disappointment over what he classified as the rapid failure in the maintenance of indigenous culture, noting that instead of promoting real cultural activities, they are being replaced by “bashment parties”.

“I don’t want to walk into a village and see two big sets and three-quarter-naked women wining up, that’s not culture. We know that this is not the culture, so you all have a responsibility to maintain the indigenous culture,” the Regional Chairman declared.

He went on to remind the Toshaos that the establishment of the Council should strengthen their work in their respective communities and help them to become change agents in pursuit of national development.

“Your young people need to know the many sacrifices that your mother and grandmother made for this country… I don’t want to hear only [about this] at Mashramani and [during] Indigenous Month [and] Amerindian [Heritage] Month, this must be all year round,” he insisted.

The recent election of the Toshao Council has been deemed an historic undertaking. The feat is one that was accomplished by nine of the 10 Toshaos within the Region and Chairman of the lone Community Development Council [CDC] of Region 10.

The historic conference saw the members of the Council being elected and welcomed by the Region’s 10 Amerindian communities.

Those elected to serve on the Council, which will have a tenure of two years, are Toshao Rickey Boyle of Kimbia – Chairman; Toshao Andre Lindee of Sand Hills – Vice Chairman; Toshao Kenneth Edwards of River View – Secretary; Toshao Wayvon of Wiruni – Assistant Secretary and Toshao Flogan Carter of Rockstone – Treasurer. The other Toshaos who attended the conference were Toshao Orlayne Williams of Malali; Toshao Loretta Fiedtkou of Muritaro along with CDC Chairman Laxley Lindie of Devldt.

Explaining the absence of one of the Region’s Toshaos from the conference, Assistant Regional Executive Officer [AREO], Ms. Leola Narine, said it was unavoidable, owing to an urgent medical emergency involving the Toshao’s daughter.

As she commented on the historic conference, Narine regarded as excellent, the introduction of the Council, which she said the Region is very excited to support. She pointed out that with the 10 Toshaos and one CDC village coming together, it would certainly enhance and strengthen the ability to champion for changes and action in many areas.

At the recent one-day conference, several issues were addressed. Among them was the issue of crime affecting the communities, which saw an appeal being made for the granting of firearm licences. The community representatives are convinced that with the increase of a number of social ills, moves must be made to increase security measures.

In an appeal to the Deputy Divisional Commander for ‘E’ Division, the Toshaos said that they feel powerless in combating criminal elements, since they lack weapons, thus the appeal for the granting of the firearm licences which they believe can boost their crime fighting capacity.

They also spoke about rogue police officers and requested a closer relationship with the police force, so as to have some of these officers removed. The Toshaos also called for the granting of special uniforms and badges to identify them as Toshaos, taking into consideration that they are also performing duties of Rural Constables.

The conference was kicked into motion with opening remarks from Regional Executive Officer [REO], Orrin Gordon. He told the Toshaos gathered that they should see themselves as trendsetters, even as he stressed the importance of the introduction of such a Council to Region 10.

Gordon said that the Council, which mirrors that of the National Toshaos Council, will be able to effect changes and holistic development. He moreover gave the region’s commitment to support the implementation of the Council, adding that such actions should be emulated by other regions.

The REO spoke about the importance of networking and effective communication, stating that with networking, each village can tap in on the strengths of each other. Even as he shared his belief that more can be gained, Gordon made the point that not merely a village or two, but the Region as a whole, will stand to benefit from such strategic collaborations.