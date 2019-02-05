Poor weather affects maintenance of Linden-Lethem road

The Ministry of Natural Resources says it has concerns also deteriorating sections of Linden-Lethem Road.

“The Ministry understands the frustration of the road users who traverse the roadway from the Mabura Police Station to Kurupukari Crossing and the subsequent result of delays and added expenses.”

The Ministry said that it will be working with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure to conduct a road maintenance project beginning this month.

“It is important to note that this area (Linden-Lethem) is one of many where rehabilitative road works were being carried out by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission to improve the comfort, safety, and travelling experience of those working and living in the area. However, unkind weather conditions have posed a great challenge that has impacted this work, resulting in an overall delay of delivery of service.”

According to the Ministry, the misuse of the road network also remains an issue that hinders development.