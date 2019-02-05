Latest update February 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Poor weather affects maintenance of Linden-Lethem road

Feb 05, 2019 News 0

 

The Ministry of Natural Resources says it has concerns also deteriorating sections of Linden-Lethem Road.
“The Ministry understands the frustration of the road users who traverse the roadway from the Mabura Police Station to Kurupukari Crossing and the subsequent result of delays and added expenses.”
The Ministry said that it will be working with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure to conduct a road maintenance project beginning this month.
“It is important to note that this area (Linden-Lethem) is one of many where rehabilitative road works were being carried out by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission to improve the comfort, safety, and travelling experience of those working and living in the area. However, unkind weather conditions have posed a great challenge that has impacted this work, resulting in an overall delay of delivery of service.”
According to the Ministry, the misuse of the road network also remains an issue that hinders development.

More in this category

Sports

GAPLF Novice/Junior C-ships Mohamed, Goukaran, Indarjit, Oudit in record breaking performance Rampertab, Indarjit, King among best lifters

GAPLF Novice/Junior C-ships Mohamed, Goukaran, Indarjit, Oudit in...

Feb 05, 2019

  By Zaheer Mohamed Ramzan Mohamed, Askhay Goukaran, Jermy Indarjit and Lisa Oudit turned in outstanding performances to highlight the Guyana Amateur Power lifting Federation (GAPLF)...
Read More
Golden Jaguars interact with Timehri Panthers and Eagles FC players

Golden Jaguars interact with Timehri Panthers and...

Feb 05, 2019

Johnson places second in Coloured Splash 5k, D’ Andrade finishes third

Johnson places second in Coloured Splash 5k, D’...

Feb 05, 2019

Stephen is first from Region 9 to get Sports Scholarship

Stephen is first from Region 9 to get Sports...

Feb 05, 2019

Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Competition Champs Bent Street open up against Melanie Sparta Boss, Gold is Money also in action

Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Competition Champs Bent...

Feb 05, 2019

Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing tourney on this month

Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing tourney on this...

Feb 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana is a bed of nails

    The printer’s devil was at work in Sunday’s column where it was mentioned therein that despite ample evidence... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]