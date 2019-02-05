Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing tourney on this month

Latest update February 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
The second edition of the Patrick Forde Memorial boxing tournament which is being, organised by the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), punches off on February 17th at the National Gymnasium on
Mandela Avenue. The initial tournament saw the participation of three nations in Guyana, St. Lucia and Suriname. However, this tournament will see Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) making their first appearance to make the challenge for top honours a four-way battle.
T&T has a team of four boxers, two juniors and two elites, Suriname has four boxers scheduled to compete, while St. Lucia will field one pugilist.
Fifteen fights are carded for the anticipated slugfest which punches off at 19:00hrs sharp and the timing of the event is opportune for overseas based Guyanese boxing fans who will be in the country for Mashramani to be able to come out and witness the local stars, who are the reigning champions, in action. The costs for tickets are $2,000 ringside and $1,000 in the stands.
This tournament comes on the heels of the GBA’s Pepsi Mike Parris boxing tournament that concluded last weekend. Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) emerged as the champion gym of that one-day under-16 competition with Harpy Eagles boxing gym finishing second with two wins.
