Several Venezuelan families squatting on Non Pareil seawall to be relocated

For the past three months or so, more than 25 persons, said to Venezuelans, have been squatting in the Non Pareil seawall area, East Coast Demerara.

The authorities are now moving to relocate the families, who, according to officials, have been living under insanitary conditions in a dangerous area.

Yesterday, Government in a statement said that the National Multi-Sectoral Coordinating Committee has noted with concern, reports of a group of Spanish-speaking migrants, believed to be Venezuelans, setting up makeshift housing structures along the seashore at Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara.

The matter is currently engaging the attention of the Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four) Regional Administration and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) are standing by to render assistance in terms of relocating these displaced persons.

The number of Venezuelan migrants in Guyana now stands at 4, 421. This was announced at yesterday’s meeting of the Committee at the Depar tment of Citizenship’s boardroom, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

“A new Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted by the IOM in the Pomeroon-Supenaam and Cuyuni-Mazaruni Regions (Regions Two and Seven) showed a continuation of the trend of the migrants being mostly females between the ages 18-30, the majority of whom have completed secondary education.”

Additionally, income generation and employment opportunities remain at the top of the list of ne

eds of migrants at this time.

According to the committee, as it continues to work to develop a comprehensive, sustainable programme to support migrants, the IOM, in the coming weeks, will embark on an initiative to train representatives of the various agencies in the areas of Camp Management and Camp Coordination and Trafficking, Smuggling and Exploitation for Migrants.

Meanwhile, over the past two weeks, the CDC distributed 150 food hampers at Kaikan (Region Seven), 30 food and non-food items in Khan’s Hill, Barima-Waini (Region One) and 22 food and hygiene kits at Imbotero, Region One.

Additionally, over 800 non-food hampers have been sent to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF)’s Base Camp Everaad to be distributed in Region One. Moreover, the CDC’s work with regard to migrant relief, has attracted the support of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Venezuela is currently facing major internal problems with food shortages, protests and runaway inflation driving its citizens in the tens of thousands to migrate.

A significant number of them have made it to Trinidad and Brazil.

With language a major problem, the Venezuelans have preferred to move to other Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America.