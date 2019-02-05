Latest update February 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man dies, woman injured after car slams into parked lorry

Feb 05, 2019 News 0

In the wee hours of yesterday a man lost his life and a female passenger was injured after the car they were in slammed into a parked lorry.
Trevon Butters, 35, called ‘Yankee” who at the time was driving motor car PNN 8969, died on the spot, while Natasha Sobers, 25, from Wales, West Bank Demerara, is left hospitalized.
According to a police report, the accident took place around 03:45hrs on Princes Street, Werk en Rust, Georgetown, in the vicinity of the City Police Outpost.
The motor car was proceeding west along the southern side of Princes Street at a very fast pace. Butters allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with the rear end of lorry GFF 9764 which was parked on the northern side of the road.
The lorry is said to be owned by the Mayor and City Council. As a result of the collision the motor car spun around and ended up facing east.
Sobers was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she presently remains hospitalized.
Butters who was left pinned in his seat, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by a medic from the Guyana Fire Service, who had to cut open the vehicle to retrieve the body.
The police have indicated that investigations are ongoing.

More in this category

Sports

GAPLF Novice/Junior C-ships Mohamed, Goukaran, Indarjit, Oudit in record breaking performance Rampertab, Indarjit, King among best lifters

GAPLF Novice/Junior C-ships Mohamed, Goukaran, Indarjit, Oudit in...

Feb 05, 2019

  By Zaheer Mohamed Ramzan Mohamed, Askhay Goukaran, Jermy Indarjit and Lisa Oudit turned in outstanding performances to highlight the Guyana Amateur Power lifting Federation (GAPLF)...
Read More
Golden Jaguars interact with Timehri Panthers and Eagles FC players

Golden Jaguars interact with Timehri Panthers and...

Feb 05, 2019

Johnson places second in Coloured Splash 5k, D’ Andrade finishes third

Johnson places second in Coloured Splash 5k, D’...

Feb 05, 2019

Stephen is first from Region 9 to get Sports Scholarship

Stephen is first from Region 9 to get Sports...

Feb 05, 2019

Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Competition Champs Bent Street open up against Melanie Sparta Boss, Gold is Money also in action

Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Competition Champs Bent...

Feb 05, 2019

Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing tourney on this month

Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing tourney on this...

Feb 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana is a bed of nails

    The printer’s devil was at work in Sunday’s column where it was mentioned therein that despite ample evidence... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]