Man dies, woman injured after car slams into parked lorry

In the wee hours of yesterday a man lost his life and a female passenger was injured after the car they were in slammed into a parked lorry.

Trevon Butters, 35, called ‘Yankee” who at the time was driving motor car PNN 8969, died on the spot, while Natasha Sobers, 25, from Wales, West Bank Demerara, is left hospitalized.

According to a police report, the accident took place around 03:45hrs on Princes Street, Werk en Rust, Georgetown, in the vicinity of the City Police Outpost.

The motor car was proceeding west along the southern side of Princes Street at a very fast pace. Butters allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with the rear end of lorry GFF 9764 which was parked on the northern side of the road.

The lorry is said to be owned by the Mayor and City Council. As a result of the collision the motor car spun around and ended up facing east.

Sobers was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she presently remains hospitalized.

Butters who was left pinned in his seat, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by a medic from the Guyana Fire Service, who had to cut open the vehicle to retrieve the body.

The police have indicated that investigations are ongoing.