Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Competition Champs Bent Street open up against Melanie Sparta Boss, Gold is Money also in action

After an impressive start to this year’s Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Competition, the organisers of this year’s competition are looking for another night of big support when action resumes this evening, at the National Gymnasium.

Headlining tonight’s action will be defending champions, Bent Street, who open up their defence with a clash against Melanie in the final fixture of evening.

Also returning to the court will be Sparta Boss, who face Gaza Squad in the penultimate game, while another tournament favourite West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ commence their quest for top honours with an engagement against Stabroek Ballers.

Making an appearance as well are Tiger Bay, who go up against Rhythm Ballers, while Linden’s Silver Bullets will aim to make a positive start when they face Sophia in what is anticipated to be a tough matchup.

BV-B will no doubt want to make life difficult for Good Life in their encounter, while Kingston and Avocado Ballers go head to head to see who will secure the maximum three points.

California Square then tackle Capital Strikers, before BV-B returns to take on Back Circle.

Meanwhile, the Organisers are asking all teams to cooperate with them to ensure that the tournament continues to run in accordance with the rules and regulations set out by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The following is a release from the Organisers:

1. Games start at 20:00hrs and teams are being asked to be on time or games will be forfeited.

2. All teams are asked to be properly uniformed inclusive of football hoses and shin pads or will face disqualification or penalty from referees.

3. All teams must submit and maintain players list before games and be ready for games promptly to accommodate smooth flow of programme.

Complete results of Saturday night:

Game-1

Good Life-2 vs North East La Penitence-3

North East Scorers

Dellon Ault-2nd

Shaquille Browne-5th

Keifer Brandt-19th

Good Life Scorer

Jermaine Tinch-2nd and 13th

Game-2

Buxton Diamond-2 vs Alexander Village-1

Buxton Scorers

Dellon Wright-9th

Shemar Scott-14th

Alexander Scorer

Leon Yaw-2nd

Game-3

Gaza Squad-0 vs North Ruimveldt-2

Gerald Grittens-7th

Alton Benn-15th

Game-4

Island All-Stars-1 vs Broad Street-1

Broad Scorer

Jimmy Gravesande-14th

Island Scorer

Leon Ashley-17th

Game-5

Ol Skool Baller-0 vs Showstoppers-1

Stephon Jupiter-7th

Game-6

Leopold Street-1 vs Ansa McAl All-Stars-1

Leopold Scorer

Okeene Fraser-4th

Ansa Scorer

Akin Curry-10th

Game-7

Albouystown-0 vs Agricola-0

Game-8

Future Stars-1 vs Hustlers-1

Hustlers Scorer

Jahaal Greaves-3rd

Future Scorer

William Europe-8th

Game-9

Sparta Boss-2 vs Mocha-0

Gregory Richardson-6th

Jermin Junior-7th