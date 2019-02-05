Latest update February 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Johnson places second in Coloured Splash 5k, D’ Andrade finishes third

Guyanese Kelvin Johnson and Lionel D’ Andrade copped second and third places respectively in the Coloured Splash 5k which was held on Sunday last in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago.

Kelvin Johnson (right) with Lionel D’ Andrade (center) and George Smith.

The race was won by George Smith of the twin island republic in a time of 16 minutes 30 seconds; Johnson clocked 16:36 and D’ Andrade 16:52. A total 696 athletes managed to finish to race which had over 700 starters.
D’ Andrade informed Kaieteur Sport that he is currently preparing for a one mile event on Saturday in Chaguanas. He said that he felt good for the first half of the race on Sunday, but fell back with his speed in latter stages and is currently working to improve in that area.

