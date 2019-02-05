Jamal Stewart crowned Junior Calypso Monarch; Jovinski Thorne claims Soca title

Latest update February 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
It was no surprise that this year’s Junior Soca and Calypso Competition created a bit of a stir, as there were many well-prepared contestants battling it out for supremacy.
Defending Junior Calypso Monarch, Jovinski Thorne lost the crown by a mere two points to Jamal Stewart who caught the judges’ ear with his song “Miss May’s Old Car Engine”.
Both Junior Soca and Calypso Monarchs told the Department of Public Information that they are happy with their performances and placement, as they expressed appreciation to the Bartica residents and their family and friends for all the support shown to them.
Residents were also treated to performances from Michelle ‘Big Red’ King, Jumo ‘Rubber Waist’ Primo and Brandon Harding among others.
The adult competitors will first face-off in the Banks Calypso semi-finals at the Number 53 Village/Union Community Centre Ground on February 8, then at the Carib Soca Monarch semi-finals on February 9 at the Linden/Georgetown Municipal bus park in Region 10.
The final showdowns for the Senior Calypso and Soca crowns will be held on February 15 and 16 respectively. (DPI)
