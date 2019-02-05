Jamal Stewart crowned Junior Calypso Monarch; Jovinski Thorne claims Soca title

It was no surprise that this year’s Junior Soca and Calypso Competition created a bit of a stir, as there were many well-prepared contestants battling it out for supremacy.

Defending Junior Calypso Monarch, Jovinski Thorne lost the crown by a mere two points to Jamal Stewart who caught the judges’ ear with his song “Miss May’s Old Car Engine”.

However, Thorne walked away with the title of 2019 Junior Soca Monarch with his entry, ‘The Stage’, which earned him 276 points. This placed first-timer Faith Corrica in second place with 237 points and the 2018 Junior Soca Monarch Dexter Copeland in third with 222 points.Held at the Region 7, Bartica Community Centre, on Saturday evening, residents were given a treat of a lifetime as the Junior Soca and Calypso competition finals saw twelve energetic and charismatic young singers lay everything on the stage.In brief remarks, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton thanked the residents for their participation and support of the junior competitors.“This year activities are going to be bigger and brighter and that is why we are here bringing a part of central Mashramani activities to you [Bartica residents],” the Minister said.

Both Junior Soca and Calypso Monarchs told the Department of Public Information that they are happy with their performances and placement, as they expressed appreciation to the Bartica residents and their family and friends for all the support shown to them.

Residents were also treated to performances from Michelle ‘Big Red’ King, Jumo ‘Rubber Waist’ Primo and Brandon Harding among others.

The adult competitors will first face-off in the Banks Calypso semi-finals at the Number 53 Village/Union Community Centre Ground on February 8, then at the Carib Soca Monarch semi-finals on February 9 at the Linden/Georgetown Municipal bus park in Region 10.

The final showdowns for the Senior Calypso and Soca crowns will be held on February 15 and 16 respectively. (DPI)