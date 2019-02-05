Guyana is a bed of nails

The printer’s devil was at work in Sunday’s column where it was mentioned therein that despite ample evidence of a former PPPC Minister taking steps to reintegrate into Guyana, the Canadian authorities rejected her request to remain in Canada on humanitarian and compassionate grounds. It should be clear by now that her petition was rejected despite taking steps to reintegrate into Canada.

The former Minister’s experience shows the risks inherent in having dual residency. And this raises the issue of the dangers of holding dual citizenship.

The Chief Justice of Guyana has made a ruling about the constitutionality of dual citizens sitting in the National Assembly. This has placed a number of parliamentarians, on both sides of the House, in a dilemma. Their continued participation in politics and future parliamentary careers hinge on them abdicating their foreign citizenship.

But should they? Should they surrender their foreign citizenship simply to participate in Guyana’s parliamentary system?

The fate of that PPPC Minister whose residency was revoked because she did not spend the required time in Canada between 2012 and 2015, should forewarn those who hold dual citizenship that there is life after politics, and that foreign governments are not going to restore your foreign residency that easily either.

Those politicians should know that Guyanese politics is brutal. When you lose political office, the other side can come after you. And in order to avoid political persecution, you may need to seek refuge outside of Guyana.

Your dual citizenship will allow you to find a place of refuge away from the knives of your enemies. Secondly, dual citizenship gives you more options for life after politics. Many of those who are dual citizens have skills which can allow them to continue to have a good quality life. But there are many who will find it difficult to return to their old professions and there are others who really have no career in which to return. Political appointees will find it difficult to find employment, and that is why so many of them are traumatized and are trying to whip up public resentment to an early election. Retaining foreign citizenship gives options for work after politics.

Thirdly, many of those who hold dual citizenship are getting on in age and getting down in health. The social security revamp, which was promised by APNU+AFC has not happened. You can still benefit from NIS and your parliamentary pension if you live outside of Guyana. But the US is tightening up on social security beneficiaries who live outside of the country.

Health care is a problem in Guyana. A great many persons were asking why it is that President Granger is going to Cuba for chemotherapy when the same treatment is available here. Well, three children died after receiving an injection in preparation for chemotherapy at a local hospital in Georgetown. Risking your life simply to show you are a nationalist is foolish. Health care in the United States, Great Britain or Canada is far superior to Guyana, which as yet does not have a specialty hospital.

Fourthly, dual citizenship makes life easier, especially travel. You do not need to line up on Young Street for visas. With a Canadian, US or UK passport, you can travel to most countries without the need for a visa. Those who give up their dual citizenship forfeit these benefits. Most of those with dual citizenship have family living outside of Guyana. If they need to go and see those families, it is easier to do so when you have a foreign passport.

Fifthly, reclaiming citizenship, once renounced, is not automatic. A person who renounces his or her US citizenship has to do so by signing an oath of renunciation. This oath is generally irrevocable, meaning it cannot be reversed or set aside except through an administrative review or judicial appeal.

My advice therefore to those local politicians, who are planning to renounce their foreign citizenship, is to think and think hard. Living overseas may be no bed or roses, but it is much better than sleeping on a bed of nails.