Golden Jaguars interact with Timehri Panthers and Eagles FC players

Guyana’s Golden Jaguars, currently preparing for all important March 23rd Concacaf Nations League clash with Belize in Guyana on Sunday last interacted with the respective Under-15 teams of Timehri Panthers and Eagles FC of Stewartville, West Demerara.

The Golden jaguars had just concluded their Sunday morning training session at the Guyana Football Federation Training Facility at Providence and took some time to interface with the next generation of senior players before they themselves got into combat in the GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National 2017/2018 Playoffs.

It was a brief mentorship session which saw the players moving off into small groups based on their respective positions with the seniors giving words of encouragement to their younger peers who were excited to be rubbing shoulders with them.

Sessions for the seniors nationals will continue tomorrow afternoon at the same facility, while the third and final clusters of the GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National 2017/2018 Playoffs is set for this Saturday at the Anna Regina Community Center Ground where Dartmouth Determinators, Atkinson Brothers (Region #1) and Rivers View (Bartica FA) will collide.

The winner of the day will advance to the National Finals where they will meet Tabatinga, who gained a place straight to the final round. Santos FC of the Georgetown FA and Eagles FC of Stewartville, West Demerara FA champs are the other two teams that have qualified for the finals having won Clusters 1 and 2, respectively.