GAPLF Novice/Junior C-ships Mohamed, Goukaran, Indarjit, Oudit in record breaking performance Rampertab, Indarjit, King among best lifters

By Zaheer Mohamed

Ramzan Mohamed, Askhay Goukaran, Jermy Indarjit and Lisa Oudit turned in outstanding performances to highlight the Guyana Amateur Power lifting Federation (GAPLF) Novice/Junior Championship

which was held on Sunday last at St. Stanislaus College.

Fawaz Rampertab of Goodlife Fitness Gym was the best lifter in the male junior equipped category with a total lift of 585kg including best squat of 225kg, best bench press of 122.5kg and best dead lift of 237.5kg. Jermy Indarjit of Goodlife Fitness Gym was the best lifter in the male sub junior classic category with a total lift of 447.5 kg which contained a best squat of 162.5kg, best bench press of 80kg and best dead lift of 205kg.

The best lifter novice accolade in the female open classic went to Shelly Ann Gomes of Buddy’s gym with a total of 287.5 kg including a best squat of 100kg, best bench press of 50kg and best dead lift of 137.5 kg.

Urged on by the crowd which included a number of senior lifters, Mohamed of Hardcore Gym, competing in the male junior classic 120kg class, chalked up a total of 590kg to set a new record in the division. His feat included a best squat of 230kg, best bench press of 135kg and best dead lift of 225 kg. Lifting in the 93kg Male Sub Junior Classic segment, Askhay Goukaran of Roy’s Gym had a best Squat 142.5kg, a best deadlift-weight training most feared exercise, of 195kg and a best bench press of 85kg, totaling 422.5 kg.

Jermy Indarjit of Goodlife Fitness Gym, who competed in the 66kg Sub Junior Classic, amassed a total of 447.5kg including a best Squat of 162.5kg, bench press of 80kg and deadlift 205kg.

Guess lifter Lisa Oudit of Buddys Gym, turned in a best squat of 135kg, best bench press of 65.5kg and a best dead lift of 152.5 kg, totaling 353kg, in the 84kg Female Open Classic division.

Akram Gaffor of Goodlife Fitness Gym emerged as the best lifter in the male open equipped 59kg category, with a total of 380kg, which included a best squat of 135kg, best bench press of 85kg best dead lift of 160kg.

Tremel King of Space Gym was the best lifter in the male open classic 93kg class; he chalked up a total of 637.5 kg with a best squat of 230kg, best bench press of 150kg and best dead lift of 257.5kg.