Exploitation can never done

Nobody don’t give nobody nutten fuh nutten. When dem oil company come to Guyana, dem mek nuff noise how dem was doing Guyana a favour.

Some of dem tek couple dollar fuh help a football team, one of dem help repair one ball field and one of dem sponsor cricket in Guyana. People believe de oil companies was a savior.

Wha dem didn’t know was de oil company was like a big man wid two sweetie. And dem was like li’l gyal. De big man giving dem a taste of de sweetie and dem believe dat he got good intentions.

Is when he tekking back he sweetie in more ways than one and dem realize dem getting shaft all over dat dem see wha really happening.

Dat is wha happening and dem MPs ain’t even realize wha happening. Dem ain’t saying nutten. Dem boys believe dat some of dem tek de sweetie and go in a corner; some tek de sweetie and allow de oil company to shaft de nation.

Dem boys was looking at de local content when dem realize dat de oil company buying land and building dem own structures.

De Govt allow dem to do dat than pay rent to Guyanese. Dat couldn’t happen and still can’t happen in Trinidad.

Guyana never see further than it nose, not wid de PPP and now not wid de coalition. All of dem fail de nation in crucial areas.

People who come fuh dig out de gold, get more concessions than Guyanese who born and grow in de goldfield.

Same thing in de forestry. Guyanese who live in de bush and who live in de trees, couldn’t even get fuh buy rope to sling like monkey. De foreigners get concessions galore.

BaiShanLin, Barama, Vitarna and Aurora all come, and get nuff concessions. Dem get from de sun to de moon. Now de oil companies starting to get from de heaven to de earth.

Dem even getting from east to west and north to south. American Airlines in Texas; Exxon from Texas and everything in Texas big. Even de exploitation and de choke and rob dem putting pon Guyana is big.

Dem boys seh de exploitation of Guyana by de oil company is like when a husband deh sleeping in he house and de neighbour deh wid he wife in de downstairs bathroom.

Talk half and wait fuh dem choke de MPs.